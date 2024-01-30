Not a typo: Instead of $1,650, Samsung's Galaxy 2-in-1 laptop is just *$799*, but only for a few hours

If you are looking for a laptop that can handle any task, from editing videos to gaming, browsing the web, and multitasking, then you will love the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop. This Windows 11 PC features a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen that delivers vivid colors, sharp details, and wide viewing angles. You can also flip the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet or in tent or stand mode for different scenarios.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 15.6" AMOLED touchscreen laptop



🔍Our review: Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (2022) review: Minor improvements go a long way for this surprisingly powerful slim PC

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 review highlights

I reviewed the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 in the summer of 2022, so while it's not the latest version, it's still very modern inside and out, which is why I awarded it 4.5 out of 5 stars. Here's what I said at the time:



"The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is one of the only thin-and-light 15-inch convertible PCs on the market that also has an excellent AMOLED display and inking experience. It's sharp-looking, fun to use, and has performance when needed. Samsung is within reach of a perfect laptop design but falls just short."



The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 15.6” AMOLED touchscreen laptop is powered by the Intel 12th Gen Evo Core i7 processor, which is one of the most advanced and efficient processors on the market. It can boost up to 4.8 GHz and handle multiple applications with ease.

The laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR5 memory, which is faster and more energy efficient than the previous generation. You can run multiple tabs, programs, and games without any lag or slowdown.



The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 in tent mode. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Another impressive feature of the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2 is the 1TB SSD, which offers plenty of storage space for all your files, photos, videos, and games. The SSD also ensures fast boot-up, loading, and transfer times and improved battery life and durability. You can access your data in seconds and enjoy a smooth and responsive performance.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop is ideal for anyone who needs a powerful and versatile laptop for work, entertainment, and creativity. You can edit photos and videos, play games, stream video conferencing, and more. The laptop also has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, a webcam, a microphone, and speakers. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 for fast and reliable connectivity. The laptop weighs only 3.8 pounds and has a sleek and elegant design.