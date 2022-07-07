Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, 16 Plus laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel CPUs now available

Dell's Inspiron lineup just gained two new powerful laptops, the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus.

Dell Inspiron lineup 2022
What you need to know

  • Dell launched the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus today.
  • They feature 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.
  • The Inspiron 14 Plus starts at $1,299 and the Inspiron 16 Plus starts at $1,599.

Dell just launched a couple of new laptops from its Inspiron line, the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus. They  feature 12th Gen Intel H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. They join the previously available Inspiron laptops, the Inspiron 14, 16, 14 2-in-1, and 16 2-in-1.

Both Inspiron Plus laptops feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They also have ComfortView Plus hardware, true-to-life color, and 4,800 MHz DDR5 memory. For context, we've broken down the latest Inspiron laptops from Dell, including the new Inspiron Plus devices and the previously available Inspiron PCs.

The Inspiron 14 starts at $899. It features an FHD webcam, dual microphones, and uses AI to reduce background noise. 

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is more versatile, as it can flip around into different postures. It also supports an active pen, which is sold separately. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at $849.

Featuring higher-end specs, the Inspiron 16 maxes out at 3K resolution on its display and has an option with NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics. The Inspiron 16 starts at $749.

Rounding out the lineup, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 has up to a 4K display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut that reaches 400 nits of brightness. That screen is also a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 500 True Black product. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts at $999.

Inspiron 14Inspiron 14 2-in-1Inspiron 14 PlusInspiron 16Inspiron 16 2-in-1Inspiron 16 Plus
OSWindows 11Windows 11Windows 11Windows 11Windows 11Windows 11
CPUUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260PUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255UUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700HUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255UUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260UUp to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series
GraphicsIntel UHDIntel UHDIntel UHDIntel UHDIntel UHDIntel UHD
Intel Iris XeIntel Iris XeIntel Iris XeIntel Iris XeIntel Iris XeIntel Iris Xe
NVIDIA GeForce MX550NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce MX570NVIDIA GeForce MX550NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
AMD RadeonNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
Display14-inch14-inch14-inch16-inch16-inch16-inch
Aspect ratio16:1016:1016:1016:1016:1016:10
ResolutionUp to 2K1920 x 12002.2 K (2240 x 1400)Up to 3KUp to UHD (3840 x 2400)Up to 3K (3072 x 1920)
TouchTouch or non-touch optionsTouchNon-touchTouch or non-touch optionsTouchTouch or non-touch options
RAMUp to 32GB DDR4Up to 32GB DDR4Up to 40GB DDR5Up to 32GB DDR4Up to 32GB DDR4Up to 64GB DDR5
StorageUp to 1TB M.2 PCie NVMe SSDUp to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDUp to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
PortsHDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD, headset jackHDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, SDHDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, microSD, audioHDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, SDHDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4.0, Audio, SDHDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, microSD, audio
ConnectivityBluetoothBluetooth 5.2Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6EUp to Wi-Fi 6EBluetooth 5.2Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Wi-Fi 6EUp to Wi-Fi 6EUp to Wi-Fi 6E
DimensionsH/W/D: 0.62” – 0.75” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.7mm – 19mm x 314mm x 227.5mm)H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.70” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.70 – 17.86 x 314 x 227.50mm)TBDH/W/D: 0.62” – 0.72” x 14.05” x 9.92” (15.67mm – 18.3mm x 356.78mm x 251.9mm)H/W/D: 0.63” – 0.72” x 14.05” x 9.92” ​(15.9mm –18.41mm x 356.78mm x 251.88mm)TBD
Starting weight3.4 lbs (1.54 kg)3.46 lbs (1.57 kg)TBD4.12 lbs (1.87 kg)4.62 lbs. (2.1kg)TBD
Starting price$899$849$1,299$749$999$1,599
Dell also announced its MyDell Mobile app today, which launches on July 28, 2022 in North America. The app helps customers stay up to date on orders, warranties, subscriptions, and more.

Dell Inspiron Plus laptops - From $1,299

Dell just launched a couple of new laptops from its Inspiron lineup. You can choose between the Inspiron 14 Plus or its larger sibling, the Inspiron 16 Plus, each of which feature 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, speedy DDR5 memory, and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

