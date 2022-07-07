Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, 16 Plus laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel CPUs now available

What you need to know

Dell just launched a couple of new laptops from its Inspiron line, the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus. They feature 12th Gen Intel H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. They join the previously available Inspiron laptops, the Inspiron 14, 16, 14 2-in-1, and 16 2-in-1.

Both Inspiron Plus laptops feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They also have ComfortView Plus hardware, true-to-life color, and 4,800 MHz DDR5 memory. For context, we've broken down the latest Inspiron laptops from Dell, including the new Inspiron Plus devices and the previously available Inspiron PCs.

The Inspiron 14 starts at $899. It features an FHD webcam, dual microphones, and uses AI to reduce background noise.

The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is more versatile, as it can flip around into different postures. It also supports an active pen, which is sold separately. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at $849.

Featuring higher-end specs, the Inspiron 16 maxes out at 3K resolution on its display and has an option with NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics. The Inspiron 16 starts at $749.

Rounding out the lineup, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 has up to a 4K display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut that reaches 400 nits of brightness. That screen is also a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 500 True Black product. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts at $999.

Inspiron 14 Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Inspiron 14 Plus Inspiron 16 Inspiron 16 2-in-1 Inspiron 16 Plus OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260U Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Graphics Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel UHD Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe NVIDIA GeForce MX550 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce MX570 NVIDIA GeForce MX550 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 AMD Radeon NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Display 14-inch 14-inch 14-inch 16-inch 16-inch 16-inch Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 Resolution Up to 2K 1920 x 1200 2.2 K (2240 x 1400) Up to 3K Up to UHD (3840 x 2400) Up to 3K (3072 x 1920) Touch Touch or non-touch options Touch Non-touch Touch or non-touch options Touch Touch or non-touch options RAM Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 40GB DDR5 Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 64GB DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCie NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Ports HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD, headset jack HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, SD HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, microSD, audio HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, SD HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4.0, Audio, SD HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, microSD, audio Connectivity Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E Up to Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 Up to Wi-Fi 6E Up to Wi-Fi 6E Up to Wi-Fi 6E Up to Wi-Fi 6E Dimensions H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.75” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.7mm – 19mm x 314mm x 227.5mm) H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.70” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.70 – 17.86 x 314 x 227.50mm) TBD H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.72” x 14.05” x 9.92” (15.67mm – 18.3mm x 356.78mm x 251.9mm) H/W/D: 0.63” – 0.72” x 14.05” x 9.92” ​(15.9mm –18.41mm x 356.78mm x 251.88mm) TBD Starting weight 3.4 lbs (1.54 kg) 3.46 lbs (1.57 kg) TBD 4.12 lbs (1.87 kg) 4.62 lbs. (2.1kg) TBD Starting price $899 $849 $1,299 $749 $999 $1,599

Dell also announced its MyDell Mobile app today, which launches on July 28, 2022 in North America. The app helps customers stay up to date on orders, warranties, subscriptions, and more.