Dell Inspiron 14 Plus, 16 Plus laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel CPUs now available
By Sean Endicott published
Dell's Inspiron lineup just gained two new powerful laptops, the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus.
What you need to know
- Dell launched the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus today.
- They feature 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.
- The Inspiron 14 Plus starts at $1,299 and the Inspiron 16 Plus starts at $1,599.
Dell just launched a couple of new laptops from its Inspiron line, the Inspiron 14 Plus and 16 Plus. They feature 12th Gen Intel H-series processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. They join the previously available Inspiron laptops, the Inspiron 14, 16, 14 2-in-1, and 16 2-in-1.
Both Inspiron Plus laptops feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. They also have ComfortView Plus hardware, true-to-life color, and 4,800 MHz DDR5 memory. For context, we've broken down the latest Inspiron laptops from Dell, including the new Inspiron Plus devices and the previously available Inspiron PCs.
The Inspiron 14 starts at $899. It features an FHD webcam, dual microphones, and uses AI to reduce background noise.
The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is more versatile, as it can flip around into different postures. It also supports an active pen, which is sold separately. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at $849.
Featuring higher-end specs, the Inspiron 16 maxes out at 3K resolution on its display and has an option with NVIDIA GeForce MX570 graphics. The Inspiron 16 starts at $749.
Rounding out the lineup, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 has up to a 4K display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut that reaches 400 nits of brightness. That screen is also a VESA Certified DisplayHDR 500 True Black product. The Inspiron 16 2-in-1 starts at $999.
|Inspiron 14
|Inspiron 14 2-in-1
|Inspiron 14 Plus
|Inspiron 16
|Inspiron 16 2-in-1
|Inspiron 16 Plus
|OS
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|CPU
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260U
|Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H
|AMD Ryzen 5000 Series
|Graphics
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel UHD
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|Intel Iris Xe
|NVIDIA GeForce MX550
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce MX570
|NVIDIA GeForce MX550
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|AMD Radeon
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|Display
|14-inch
|14-inch
|14-inch
|16-inch
|16-inch
|16-inch
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|16:10
|16:10
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|Up to 2K
|1920 x 1200
|2.2 K (2240 x 1400)
|Up to 3K
|Up to UHD (3840 x 2400)
|Up to 3K (3072 x 1920)
|Touch
|Touch or non-touch options
|Touch
|Non-touch
|Touch or non-touch options
|Touch
|Touch or non-touch options
|RAM
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 40GB DDR5
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 32GB DDR4
|Up to 64GB DDR5
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCie NVMe SSD
|Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
|Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
|Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
|Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
|Ports
|HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, SD, headset jack
|HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, SD
|HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, microSD, audio
|HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Audio jack, SD
|HDMI 1.4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4.0, Audio, SD
|HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, microSD, audio
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
|Dimensions
|H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.75” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.7mm – 19mm x 314mm x 227.5mm)
|H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.70” x 12.36” x 8.96” (15.70 – 17.86 x 314 x 227.50mm)
|TBD
|H/W/D: 0.62” – 0.72” x 14.05” x 9.92” (15.67mm – 18.3mm x 356.78mm x 251.9mm)
|H/W/D: 0.63” – 0.72” x 14.05” x 9.92” (15.9mm –18.41mm x 356.78mm x 251.88mm)
|TBD
|Starting weight
|3.4 lbs (1.54 kg)
|3.46 lbs (1.57 kg)
|TBD
|4.12 lbs (1.87 kg)
|4.62 lbs. (2.1kg)
|TBD
|Starting price
|$899
|$849
|$1,299
|$749
|$999
|$1,599
Dell also announced its MyDell Mobile app today, which launches on July 28, 2022 in North America. The app helps customers stay up to date on orders, warranties, subscriptions, and more.
Dell Inspiron Plus laptops - From $1,299
Dell just launched a couple of new laptops from its Inspiron lineup. You can choose between the Inspiron 14 Plus or its larger sibling, the Inspiron 16 Plus, each of which feature 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, speedy DDR5 memory, and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.