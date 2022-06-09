Dell XPS 13 vs. XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315)

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9315) The XPS 13 (9315) is a more affordable alternative to the XPS 13 Plus. It follows a similar design to the XPS 13 (9310) and has Intel's 12th Gen CPUs, LPDDR5 RAM, and PCIe 4.0 storage. If you love a clamshell form factor, this is the way to go. Visit Site (opens in new tab) For More affordable than XPS 13 Plus

The new XPS 13 (9315) and XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) models are close siblings with some major differences. The former is a continuation of one of the best Windows laptops (the 9310 model), while the latter is a whole new 2-in-1 form factor for the XPS lineup. Here's a look at the specs available in each PC.

XPS 13 (9315) XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) OS Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro, Ubuntu 20.04 Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, i7-1250U 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U, i7-1250U RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200 8GB, 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe 13 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, Eyesafe 1920x1200 (FHD+), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, AG 2880x1920 (3K), touch, 500 nits, HDR 400, 100% sRGB, AR, pen support 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, 500 nits, 100% sRGB, AR 3840x2400 (UHD+), touch, 500 nits, HDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, AR Pen None XPS Stylus (sold separately) Ports Two Thunderbolt 4 Two Thunderbolt 4 Audio Stereo speakers, 4W output, MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, dual mics Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, dual mics Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675 (AX211), Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Camera 720p, IR, ambient light sensor, human presence detection Front: 1080p, RGB + IR, ambient light sensor Rear: 11MP 4K Keyboard 1mm travel, backlight Attachable Folio (sold separately), 1mm travel Security Fingerprint reader, IR camera, HPD Fingerprint reader, IR camera Battery 51Wh 49.5Wh Dimensions 11.63 x 7.85 x 0.55 inches 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.29 inches 295.4mm x 199.4mm x 13.99mm 292.5mm x 201.2mm x 7.4mm) Weight From 2.59 pounds (1.17kg) From 1.6 pounds (736g) Folio: 1.23 pounds (560g) Color Sky, Umber Sky, Slate

Design and features

The XPS 13 (9315) follows the same design as its predecessor, the XPS 13 (9310), except it's just a shade lighter and thinner. In his XPS 13 (9310) review, Executive Editor Daniel Rubino called it the "pinnacle of 13-inch, non-convertible Ultrabooks." The 9315 model continues that trend with a beautiful aluminum chassis available in two different colors: Sky and Umber. Note that there is also the new XPS 13 Plus (9320), a more premium version with haptic touchpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and much more. Our XPS 13 Plus vs. XPS 13 comparison has more information on the subject.

While there have been XPS 13 2-in-1 models in the past, the XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) is new ground for Dell's premium laptop lineup. This is a true 2-in-1 PC with detachable keyboard, much like the Surface Pro 8. You buy the tablet portion as a standalone PC, and you can add a keyboard with stand for a truer laptop experience. The tablet is super sleek with an aluminum build, weighing in at just 1.6 pounds (736g) and measuring just 0.29 inches (7.4mm) thin. It's available in Sky and Slate colors.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) has optional 5G connectivity to go along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2; the standard XPS 13 has only Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The 2-in-1 model also adds a rear-facing 11MP 4K camera, accompanied by a front-facing 1080p camera with RGB and IR sensors and ambient light sensor. The XPS 13 has just the front-facing 720p camera with IR, ambient light sensor, and human presence detection.

Each PC has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and nothing else. You're likely going to want to pair these laptops up with one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks, at least when you're working in an office setting. A fingerprint reader rounds out security measures.

Bottom line? The XPS 13 (9315) is the right choice for those who want a standard laptop. And if you'd rather have the added versatility of a tablet that can become a laptop with an attachable keyboard (sold separately), you'll want to stick with the XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315).

Displays

The XPS 13 (9315) has some familiar displays available, though it looks like the 3.5K OLED model is now being reserved for the XPS 13 Plus model. There are two 1920x1200 (FHD+) screens, each with 500 nits brightness and 100% sRGB color. A non-touch version has an anti-glare finish, while a touch version has an anti-reflective finish.

There's also a UHD+ touch display with 500 nits brightness, HDR 400, 90% DCI-P3 color, and anti-reflective finish. All screens are sized at 13.4 inches with 16:10 aspect ratio, and all have Dolby Vision.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) has just one 13-inch touch display option. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio — ideal for a tablet — and Dolby Vision, along with 500 nits brightness, HDR 400, 100% sRGB color, and an anti-reflective finish. The screen is capable of inking, though you'll have to add Dell's XPS Stylus to your purchase.

Performance and price

The XPS 13 (9315) and its 2-in-1 sibling each come with Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-1230U and Core i7-1250U processors and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD. The standard XPS 13 is available with up to 32GB of LPDDR5-5200MHz RAM, while the 2-in-1 stick with LPDDR4x-4266 RAM up to 16GB.

Memory is soldered in both laptops, while storage is still to be determined. The older XPS 13 (9310) model had an accessible M.2 slot for post-purchase upgrades, and that might continue here. As for the 2-in-1 tablet, it's unlikely you'll be able to get inside.

The XPS 13 (9315) is available now at Dell's website starting at $999. The XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315) is expected Summer 2022 with pricing to be determined. Have a look at our picks for best Dell laptops to see how they compare.

