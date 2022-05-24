Dell's Summer Sale includes powerful gaming laptops for under $1,000

Where I'm living right now, "Summer" seems to be a bit delayed. One day it's so hot I don't want to leave the house, and the next day it's freezing cold and raining cats and dogs. While the outside decides what it wants to do, you can stay indoors and choose to save money online instead.



Dell's Summer Sale has kicked off just in time for Memorial Day weekend, and it comes with a ton of great deals designed to save you money. One of the best deals available right now is this Dell G15 Special Edition gaming laptop on sale for $999.99 (opens in new tab) in a limited quantity. The deal might not even last the day because it is selling out fast, but the savings are huge since this same model can go for as much as $1,650 at Dell.

(opens in new tab) G15 Special Edition laptop $1,650 $999.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)



This machine comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB NVMe SSD, 16GB RAM, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Has plenty of great features, too, including a 1080p display and Bluetooth.

That's not the only way to save today, though. If that deal sells out or you just want some more options, browse the full sale at the Dell store (opens in new tab). You'll find other G15 models, Ryzen Edition laptops, Alienware computers, and prebuilt desktops all down to super low prices. The stock is constantly changing, too, so you'll want to keep checking back.

Dell regularly updates the G15 lineup with the latest and greatest in tech, which means most of these machines are loaded with great features that won't disappoint. In this case, for less than $1,000 you get features like Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, multiple USB ports including a super fast Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, and a built-in webcam. It also has a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and an amazing 360Hz refresh rate.



Considering it's powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, you'll be able to play a lot of the latest games at high settings. If you're into games like Call of Duty or Apex Legends or other shooters, that huge refresh rate is going to look amazing.



Other technical specifications include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor with up to 4.60GHz speeds, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe technology, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and more.