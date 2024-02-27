Did Samsung forget that it JUST launched its Galaxy Book4 laptops? They're already on sale.

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Book4 lineup. Despite only launching this week, the Galaxy Book4 laptops are already on sale. You can save over $200 on the Galaxy Book4 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, or Galaxy Book4 Ultra. That's a lot of laptops with similar names, but luckily, they all appear on the same page on Samsung's website, making it easy to see which is right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptops| from $1,319.98 $1,099.99 at Samsung Samsung just launched its Galaxy Book4 laptops. You can choose from the Galaxy Book4 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, or Galaxy Book4 Ultra. No matter which one you choose, you'll get a discount if you buy the laptop through Samsung.

Samsung trade-in program

Even Samsung laptops that are a couple of years old can take $500 off the price of a new Galaxy Book4 when you trade in your old PC. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

While it's not quite the same as a discount, Samsung has what many consider a generous trade-in program. You can get up to $700 off a Galaxy Book4 laptop by trading in an old piece of hardware. Trading in a Galaxy Book3 Ultra will knock $700 off the price of any Galaxy Book4 laptop. Other PCs result in lower discounts, but even a device that's a few years old can cut $200 off the price of a new Galaxy Book4.

Samsung lets you trade in a smartphone or tablet too. I don't know how many people are going to trade in an iPhone 14 Pro Max to get $525 off a Samsung laptop, but it's an option. You can get up to $700 off for trading in a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet. A more likely situation is that you have an older phone, tablet, or laptop around that you can use to reduce the price of a new PC by a couple hundred dollars, which is still nice.

The best trade-in amounts are on Samsung hardware, so you get rewarded for staying within the Samsung ecosystem.

Which Samsung Galaxy Book4 is best?

Samsung just launched its Galaxy Book4 laptops. (Image credit: Samsung)

Picking the right Galaxy Book4 laptop ultimately comes down to your budget and how you use your PC. While the PCs have similar names, they're different enough in terms of specs and price to draw lines between. The Galaxy Book4 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop with an FHD screen. It's the most affordable of the bunch, starting at $1,099.99 with its current discount.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro has a 14-inch 3K AMOLED display that supports touch. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc graphics. For its price of $1,449, I suspect that this will be the laptop of choice for many shopping for a Galaxy Book4. It balances higher specs and performance with a reasonable price, at least when compared to its more expensive siblings.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 enters premium territory with a price tag of $1,899.99 after its discount. For that price, however, you get a 2-in-1 laptop with a 3K AMOLED screen and an S Pen in the box.

Rounding out the lineup is the Galaxy Book4 Ultra, which comes with at least an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. You can configure it with an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, but it'll cost you $2,999.99 even after a discount. Jumping up to that spec does get you 32GB of RAM though, which is double the cheaper model.