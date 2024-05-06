$500 for this stellar HP 15-inch laptop with Intel 13th Gen is a killer deal, but only if you act fast

Few laptops built for studying or casual use can rival those created by HP, one of the world's leading manufacturers of PCs and printers. One prime example is the high-quality HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop, which is currently going on sale at B&H, reducing its MSP by $319 and making just over $500.

HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop | was $839.99 now $519 at B&H The HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop will cover your needs, whether for casual use or studying. This Laptop comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, an Intel 13th-gen Core i7-1355U, a 15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080 Micro-Edge Display, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, and more.

✅Perfect for: Students requiring a trustworthy device to run educational software apps, write notes, and save Word documents or Excel spreadsheets. This is the ideal "couch surfing" laptop for those who also want a larger 15-inch display and a spacious keyboard or for someone who writes a lot or watches many videos.

❌Avoid it if you require a heavy-duty, high-performance laptop to run resource-intensive software like video-editing programs or if you need a laptop with high-quality GPUs and RAM to run PC games. While good, the display is not ideal for professional photo or video editing due to the lower color gamut.

💰Price check: $849 at HP.com

Why you should buy it

(Image credit: HP)

HP is well-regarded in the tech industry for producing some of the best Windows laptops on the market, and the HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop is no exception. This lightweight and portable laptop has all kinds of features that will help you complete your schoolwork with top grades or browse the internet while casually relaxing.

These features include a modern Intel 13th-gen Core i7-1355U processor, a 512GB M.2 SSD for storage, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM to give the laptop robust performance power to run multiple software programs simultaneously, easing multitasking while working. It also has a 15.6" FHD 1920 x 1080 Micro-Edge Display to show crystal resolutions complete with 250 nits of brightness, 45% color gamut support, and an anti-glare finish to prevent pesky light sources from obscuring the screen.

In addition, the HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop includes an Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics card for light gaming or creative work apps, a 720p Webcam with a Privacy Shutter to record videos, Stereo Speakers, Dual Mics for online video calls or decent-quality music listening, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

The HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop also has built-in Wi-Fi 6E to allow you to connect to the internet wireless & Bluetooth 5.3 so you can connect various peripherals and accessories to the laptop wirelessly.

The HP 15.6" 15-fd0057nr Laptop normally has a significantly steep MSRP of $839.99 at most online retailers. However, B&H is currently hosting a sale for the laptop with a 39% discount, reducing the price to $519.00. So, if you want to get your hands on a high-quality work laptop while saving yourself $320.99 that you can use to buy the best PC accessories to complement it, get in on this deal while you can.