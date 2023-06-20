Don't get a MacBook Air. Get one of these Windows laptops instead.

The MacBook Air is a fine laptop if you want to run macOS, but there are plenty of PCs that compete with it. Our colleagues over at iMore spotted a great deal on the MacBook Air with an M1 processor, but you don't have to venture into the world of Apple to get a great computer for under $800.

Best Buy has quite a few laptop deals right now, including the HP Envy 2-in-1 15" and the Lenovo Yoga 7i. The ASUS Vivobook 16 isn't discounted at the moment, but it is still one of the best laptops you can get in its price range.

Here are three of the best Windows laptop deals right now.

HP ENVY 15 | $1,150 $800 You don't need to go back multiple generations of hardware to get a good deal. The discounted HP ENVY 2-in-1 runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU. That's the latest processor from Intel wrapped inside a convertible 2-in-1 laptop.

ASUS Vivobook 16 | $750 The ASUS Vivobook 16 isn't even discounted right now, it's just a good deal at its retail price. This specific model runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and has 12GB of RAM. It has enough power for photo and video editing plus a bunch of ports.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" | $1,000 $600 Thin, light, and versatile, this PC can flip around to tent mode, presentation mode, or tablet mode. While the laptop is solid, note that it doesn't have the highest specs. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are quite small for 2023. Make sure to check out other configurations if you need more power.

At the end of the day, all of these are great Windows laptops. The one that's best for you depends on your workflow and if you need a convertible PC. And all of them are better options than the M1 MacBook Air if you want to stick with the Windows operating system.