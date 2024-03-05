Get down to business with these heavily discounted Lenovo ThinkBook and ThinkPad laptops

Right now, you can save up to 30% on a range of Lenovo laptops built for business. The ThinkPad E14, ThinkPad E16, ThinkBook 14, and ThinkBook 16 are all on sale. Many of those laptops retail for over $1,000 but are now in the $800 range. That brings them all down a price bracket. Those savings can add up quickly if you buy a bunch of PCs for your business. If you're buying one for yourself, a $300 discount is nothing to shake a stick at.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 | was $1,119 now $829.99 at Antonline This 14-inch business laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Xe graphics. Those are more than enough for everyday computing and getting work done. As you'd expect from a ThinkPad, this laptop also has security features, including a Kensington lock slot, a camera privacy shutter, a TPM 2.0 module, and a fingerprint reader in the power button. The ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 is also an Intel vPro PC.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 Gen 1 | was $1,139 now $849.99 at Antonline This larger ThinkPad laptop has a 16-inch display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is also an Intel vPro Essentials PC and has security features for business users. A significant discount brings the business PC down a price bracket.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G6 | was $1,099 now $849.99 at Antonline Generally speaking, ThinkBook PCs are built for casual or business users. There are a few configurations of the ThinkBook G14 on sale. This Arctic Gray model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 G16 | was $969 now $829.99 at Antonline A smaller discount means that this particular ThinkBook 14 model isn't as much of a bargain as the one listed above that has an Intel Core i7 CPU. This configuration does, however, have a lower price. If you don't need an Intel Core i7 and want to save an extra $20, this is a good option.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 | was $1,119 now $879.99 at Antonline This business laptop has a larger 16-inch display and features a more powerful Intel Core i7 CPU than many of its discounted siblings. It's also an Intel vPro Essentials PC, meaning it has built-in security features and some management tools.

What is Intel vPro?

Intel vPro PCs have business-oriented features for security and device management. (Image credit: Future)

All of the laptops listed above are Intel vPro PCs, meaning they have business-focused features. Specifically, the discounted Lenovo laptops are part of the Intel vPro Essentials platform. Inte vPro Essentials is for small businesses rather than enterprise customers that would need Intel vPro Enterprise.

Here's a quick rundown of the different platforms from our Intel vPro guide:

Intel vPro Enterprise for Windows is the standard platform with all of the usual vPro features. It's intended for large businesses and enterprises that require modern security and management tools to scale. Intel says it's "suited for businesses with formal PC purchase practices."

is the standard platform with all of the usual vPro features. It's intended for large businesses and enterprises that require modern security and management tools to scale. Intel says it's "suited for businesses with formal PC purchase practices." Intel vPro Essentials brings the security and device management of vPro Enterprise to small and medium businesses. Intel Hardware Shield is baked in, and it supports Intel Standard Manageability for device management.

brings the security and device management of vPro Enterprise to small and medium businesses. Intel Hardware Shield is baked in, and it supports Intel Standard Manageability for device management. Intel vPro Enterprise for Chrome is built for a new class of Chromebooks, complete with the required security and performance necessary for business environments.

is built for a new class of Chromebooks, complete with the required security and performance necessary for business environments. Intel vPro, An Evo Design (an awkward naming convention) is the final piece of the puzzle. Devices with this badge must hit Intel Evo and vPro criteria for a potent combination of performance, stability, security, and management.

As Intel vPro Essentials PCs, all of the ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops on sale through Antonline have Intel Hardware Shield and support Intel Standard Manageability.

In short, these ThinkPad and ThinkBook laptops are a solid choice for small and medium businesses that value security and basic device management. In addition to delivering good value at their discounted prices, these systems also have security and business-focused features that are valuable for professionals.

13th Gen Intel CPUs

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

These discounted laptops all run 13th Gen Intel U-Series processors. Those are 15W CPUs designed for thin and light laptops. Intel first introduced its U-Series in 2023. In addition to the general performance boost you see from generation to generation, Intel's 13th Gen CPUs support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

To be entirely honest, you can get pretty far into the weeds when comparing Intel CPUs. There were 32 processors announced at once when Intel unveiled its 13th Gen HX-Series, H-Series, P-Series, and U-Series processors. There is a place for all those chips, but it's still a bit complicated. Intel simplified things with its Intel Core Ultra mobile processors that ship this year.

You're probably more interested in whether the laptops that are on sale are worth it. The short answer is yes, all of the laptops above are good options for business users. The exact model you need depends on your workflow. Lenovo has a solid reputation for its business laptops that builds on years of reliability and security. The ThinkBook and ThinkPad PCs that are on sale continue that legacy but are now at a more affordable price.