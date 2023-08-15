Heading to College? Save $350 on this Lenovo notebook that can tackle both work AND gaming.

With Fall right around the corner, the arrival of a cooler breeze and crisp leaves also heralds the return to school. Laptops and Chrome books have become an integral part of education, and it's likely that you will need to add a laptop to your Back-to-School shopping list among the crayons and composition notebooks. Lenovo tops our list of the best laptops for college students, and right now, you can get the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i MiniLED laptop for $350 less than MSRP.

Lenovo 16" Slim Pro 9i Multi-Touch Notebook (Storm Gray) | was $2149 now $1799 at B&H This super sleek notebook features an Intel Core i9 (13th Gen) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 under the hood, along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. Built to multitask, the little powerhouse is lightweight enough to throw in a bag but capable of handling homework and gaming equally. Price check: $2149 at Best Buy

Weighing in at just under 5 pounds and a super sleek height of 0.85 inches when closed, Lenovo's flagship Slim Pro 9i is the perfect size to toss in your bag when you head out to class. However, its small stature shouldn't dissuade you from thinking that this is a powerful notebook.

With a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, the Slim Pro 9i is plenty capable of running software necessary for engineering students and creatives alike while also serving as a capable gaming laptop when the work is done. 32GB of DDR 5 ram backs up the CPU and GPU, with a 1TB M.2 SSD providing ample storage space for a workstation system. If you plan to game on the notebook, you may want to consider an external storage drive. Thankfully, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Multi-Touch has a Thunderbolt 4 port and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, so you can easily plug and play a portable SSD with your favorite games.

To make the deal a bit better, the Notebook is also bundled with the Overwatch 2 Invasion Ultimate Bundle for free, an extra $50 value. You will want to move quickly on this deal, however, as there is a limited supply of Lenovo 16 Slim Pro 9i Multi-Touch notebooks available at the $1799 price tag.