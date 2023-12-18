Here's why this 15-inch HP AMD laptop is a steal at 44% off and just $379 (only at Best Buy)

The HP 15.6" AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is currently $250 off at BestBuy. It's the perfect gift for a college or high school student who needs a laptop for their classes or any working professional who needs a larger screen for their workflows. With a Ryzen 5 7520U and 16GB of RAM, this laptop will get you through everyday workflows and school work with flying colors.

HP - 15.6" Full HD Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 7520U - 16GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Natural Silver | was $629.99 now $379.99 at BestBuy Getting a full-sized 15.6 inch 1080p screen with a decently powerful Ryzen 5 7529U and 16GB of RAM for $379 is a great deal. Obviously, it won't be playing most games, but with these specs, it's not meant to. It will be able to easily multitask and handle browsing, document editing, and typical school/work projects.

✅Perfect for: Students or working professionals who want a larger screen laptop with enough processing and RAM to handle multi-tasking ❌Avoid if: If you're looking to game on a laptop this won't play any but the most basic of games. 💰Price check: $399.99 at Walmart (8GB RAM)

Sometimes simple is all we need

The HP 15.6 laptop is a great deal right now at BestBuy. (Image credit: HP)

The HP 15.6" AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD might not have all the bells and whistles. Heck, it doesn't even have a real name beyond just being called an HP laptop, but sometimes all we need is a good laptop that is well-built and has the power we need to do some browsing and work—all of this for just $379.99 at BestBuy.

One issue I have with some higher-end laptops is that getting the full-sized screen can sometimes cost hundreds to thousands of dollars more, so many of us are left to get the smallest screen size to stay within a budget. This laptop, though, has a 1080p 15.6 inch screen that will offer enough real estate to effectively multi-task.

If you have a family member going into high school or College, this laptop will be enough to help them succeed in their schoolwork. The best part is it's not powerful enough to play more than the most basic games so they won't get distracted by the fantastic and addicting Season of Discovery in World of Warcraft right now. Instead, they can focus on their schoolwork.

Let's take a look at the full breakdown of technical specifications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Screen Size 15.6 inches Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) Touch Screen No Total Storage Capacity 256 gigabytes System Memory (RAM) 16 gigabytes Display Connector(s) 1 x HDMI 1.4 Graphics AMD Radeon Processor Model Number 7520U CPU Boost Clock Frequency 4.3 gigahertz

The AMD Ryzen 5 7520U is about 3 years old now and isn't the best processor available, but for $379, it is a great deal and will still make the computer quick and responsive. 16GB of RAM is the real headliner here, as that should allow for Chrome and other RAM-hungry browsers to run even with dozens of tabs open.

Obviously, this laptop isn't ideal for everybody, but at $379, it's an easy replacement for an outdated laptop for a child, niece, or nephew or a laptop that can be left at home or work as a backup in case your main computer goes down. I think the best use case for it, though, is for students looking to head back to school after the holiday break and have been needing a newer and faster laptop than what they might have had previously, and at $379, it's a good enough deal that it won't break the bank.

