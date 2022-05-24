HP announces Pavilion x360 14-inch with 12th Gen Intel chips

What you need to know

HP just announced the Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop.

It runs on 12th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs and has optional support for 5G.

The device should begin shipping in summer 2022 with a starting price of $599.

HP unveiled a pair of HP Pavilion laptops today. The more flexible of the two, the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch, is a 360-degree convertible PC that starts at $599. It runs on 12th Gen Intel Core U-series processors and has optional support for 5G for mobile connectivity.

The HP Pavilion x360 14-inch will be available in summer 2022 in blue, pale rose gold, and natural silver.

The display of the Pavilion x360 14-inch has an FHD resolution (1920 x 1080) and reaches 250 nits. Those are entry-level specs that line up with the price of the laptop. 250 nits of brightness isn't enough to handle direct sunlight, but it should be okay for home or office use.

The laptop supports several features that allow you to control its performance, including HP Command Center, with Performance Mode, Balanced Mode, and Power Saver Mode. It also has HP Palette pre-installed.

Dual speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen and support for HP Audio Boost drive the sound of the machine.

OS Windows 11 Home CPU Intel Core i7-1255U Intel Core i5-1235U Intel Core i3-1215U Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel UHD Memory Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz Storage Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Display 14-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS, 250 nits, touch Ports HDMI 2.1 1, microSD, nano-SIM, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps signaling rate, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 AC smart pin Connectivity Up to Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Intel 5G (optional) HP Dynamic Range Technology (optional) HP Extended Range Wireless LAN (optional) Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen, dual speakers, HP Audio Boost Camera HP True Vision 5MP HP Wide Vision 720p Security Fingerprint reader (optional) Dimensions 12.68 x 8.27 x 0.74 (32.2 x 21 x 1.9 cm) Weight 3.35 lbs (1.5 kg)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: HP) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: HP) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: HP)

The Pavilion x360 14-inch has a 5MP camera with HP Presence technology and AI Noise Removal and an HP Wide Vision 720p camera. It's also the first consumer laptop from HP to have a manual camera shutter for privacy and security.

Since we reviewed the Pavilion x360 14 in 2020, HP has refined the design of the device. It now has thinner bezels and refreshed internals. We'll have to wait until the new model comes out to judge, but it could be one of the best budget laptops.

We covered HP's other newly announced laptop, the HP Pavilion Plus 14 as well. That device is the thinnest Pavilion ever, according to HP.