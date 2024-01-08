One of my favorite 2-in-1 laptops from HP gets even better with dynamic OLED and Intel Core Ultra

What you need to know

The HP Spectre x360 duo is the latest to be refreshed with Intel Core Ultra and Intel ARc graphics for improved performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities.

Both the 14 and 16-inch models are also getting updated with higher-resolution webcams, upgraded wireless connectivity, and better speakers tuned by Poly.

HP is keeping the same distinct, angular design this time around, but you do get a new 2.8K OLED panel with a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz and IMAX Enhanced Certification.

The updated Spectre x360 duo are beating the competition to the market, with both 14 and 16-inch variants available starting today from HP and Best Buy.

HP isn't one to be outdone by the competition, and it's certainly not resting idle on its laurels with Dell and Lenovo's presence at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year. The company is charging out of the gate with an early announcement: the refreshed HP Spectre x360 14 and x360 16. HP is joining a lot of companies at CES in announcing new hardware toting the latest Intel Core Ultra platform, but as always the Spectres aim to stand out.

The HP Spectre x360 family boasts HP's most premium 2-in-1 Windows laptops, and both the 14-inch and 16-inch sizes are being refreshed with new internals and a handful of refinements. Yes, the overall design language that HP has preferred for a few years now remains for another generation, but there are a handful of reasons to be excited for these specific laptops even over the very strong competition; for one, you can get these laptops starting today.

A powerful 14-inch ultrabook that can hang with the best

This design isn't new, but it's still gorgeous. (Image credit: HP)

The HP Spectre x360 14 used to be a more affordable option for a premium 2-in-1 ultrabook, but in recent years has refined its design and picked up extra features, increasing its cost. The latest rendition doesn't buck this trend, bringing users more expensive (but hopefully far more capable) Intel Ultra Core CPUs and an improved OLED display. The smaller, 14-inch Spectre x360 can be equipped with an Ultra Core 5-125H or Core 7-155H, so either way you're getting the more powerful variant packing Intel Arc integrated graphics.

Pair that with up to 32GB and 2TB of some of the fastest RAM and SSD storage, and the Spectre x360 14 is no slouch. It's still Intel Evo certified, though, so you're guaranteed a baseline of responsiveness, features, and efficiency. The already-impressive 14-inch OLED display of previous models is back and better than ever, with a crisp 2.8K resolution, VESA True Black HDR 400 and IMAX Enhanced Certification, and a new 120Hz dynamic refresh rate that can range from 48-120Hz to conserve power whenever possible.

Elsewhere, HP upgraded the measly 5MP camera of years past to a new and improved 9MP sensor, which features pixel binning for vastly improved lowlight performance (without relying on software), in addition to HP's AI features and Windows Studio effects. The quad speaker array has been upgraded, with the new Spectre x360 being the first consumer-bound laptop with audio tuned by HP's Poly audio team. Finally, wireless connectivity has been improved with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The dreaded dropjaw USB Type-A port has returned, however. (Image credit: HP)

Everything else is more or less the same, including the return of the dreaded dropjaw USB Type-A port, unfortunately. Still, the Spectre x360 14 once again looks to be a very impressive 2-in-1, and it has a major advantage over the competition: you can already buy it. The HP Spectre x360 14 is available starting today from HP and Best Buy, and will start at $1,499.99.

The same greatness, but larger and with optional NVIDIA graphics

The 16-inch version gains an HDMI port and a proper, full-sized USB Type-A port. (Image credit: HP)

The bigger 16-inch Spectre x360 is also getting some love, but matters are a little different here. You only have one CPU option in the more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7-155H, and there's an option to supplement the Intel Arc Graphics with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB of VRAM. You have the same options for up to 32GB and 2TB of RAM and SSD storage, as well as a larger OLED panel that's practically identical in every other way but size (there's also a more affordable, traditional IPS panel with a dynamic 48-120Hz refresh rate if you'd rather save some cash).

You can of course expect a larger battery to go with the larger chassis, but everything else is essentially identical to the smaller Spectre x360. Of course, you gain an HDMI port (perfect for connecting to the newly announced HP OMEN Transcend gaming monitor), and that dropjaw USB Type-A port evolves into a full-fledged port. This is a great option for those that want a premium 2-in-1, but would rather have a larger size or some additional graphical power. The new HP Spectre x360 16 is also available starting from today at HP and Best Buy, with a starting price of $1,599.99.

HP's best to go against Lenovo Yoga and Dell XPS

HP is gearing for the top of our list of the best Windows laptops, but the Spectre x360 14 and 16 are going up against some tough competition, like the newly announced (and gorgeous) Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16. It seems everyone is moving to OLED, as well, so the Spectre x360 is going to have to be every bit as good in person as it seems on paper to stand out. Still, I'm optimistic given HP's track record in recent years, and I'm excited to see just how great the Spectre x360 is when powered by Intel Core Ultra. The same goes for the new HP OMEN Transcend 14, which uses a lot of the DNA from the Spectre x360.

I do hope, however, that we see HP properly refresh this design, as it is beginning to show its age when compared to the best from Dell and Lenovo. At the very least, please just give us a regular USB Type-A port — this strange dropjaw half-measure feels so out of place in the premium ultrabook category. Either way, we very much do not have long to wait to check out the new HP Spectre x360 14 and 16, considering HP is beginning to sell them starting today.