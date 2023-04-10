Lenovo drops bombshell by slashing prices of ThinkPad X1 Nano and X1 Carbon by $1,000+

When it comes to iconic Windows laptops, few hold a candle to Lenovo, who have been at it for 30 years. Indeed, I have the 30th Anniversary ThinkPad X1 Carbon to prove it!

Now, the company is running a monster sale on two of what I would consider my favorite ThinkPads, the X1 Nano and X1 Carbon.

Here's what you need to know about each, and which one I'd choose (because I have both).

ThinkPad X1 Nano — $1,000 savings

The X1 Nano weighs just 2.14 lbs. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

As the name implies, the ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 10) is a smaller version of the Carbon with a 13-inch 2K anti-glare display, full HD webcam, and a powerful 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and ample 512GB of user-replaceable storage.

Typically, that configuration runs $2,519, but starting today, it’s just $1,511 — a 40% discount resulting in $1,000 in savings.

I’ve used the Nano for a few years now (the ARM ThinkPad X13s is a similar offshoot as well) because nothing beats it for travel. If you have ever flown by coach, you know airlines have made those tray tables relatively tiny, even for 14-inch laptops. Here is where the ThinkPad X1 Nano shines as it fits perfectly. Yet, while the Nano is smaller, it’s not too small. Lenovo kept the full-sized keyboard, and you never feel cramped.

Plus, it weighs just 0.97kg/2.14 lbs. So this laptop tucks away in your bag; it’s fantastic.

When I reviewed the ThinkPad X1 Nano, I called it “one of the most enjoyable Ultrabooks I used in 2021.” And that was the older model with only 11th Gen Intel and a 720P camera versus this more recent update.

Sure, there is a slightly newer version of this laptop, but the only difference is Intel 13th Generation, which is not that big of a deal (it’s “slightly faster”). But with the 12th Gen P-series, you’re still getting 12 cores (16 threads) and 4.4GHz top speed, which is a lot for such a tiny machine.

The Lenovo X1 Nano with 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage is now just $1,511, which is 40% off and $1,000 in savings. This laptop is perfect for the traveler who needs something compact but not too small to do any real work.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon — ‘The Classic’

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 12th Gen Intel. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Ah, the X1 Carbon (Gen 10). Nothing is more quintessentially ThinkPad than this laptop. Its 14-inch size is perfect for working all day thanks to the WUXGA (1920 x1200) anti-glare and touch display. You also get a more powerful 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P CPU (4.7GHz, 12-cores, 16 threads), 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Like the X1 Nano, this X1 Carbon has an ideal 16:10 display with thinner bezels and a larger viewable area.

Typically, this configuration costs an eye-watering $3,439, but it is now 40% off at just $2,063, a savings of $1,375.

Those MIL-STD 810H standards and over 200 quality check tests in extreme conditions don’t come cheap.

Not sure there is much else to say about this laptop besides that it’s fast, will have good battery life, and weighs just 2.49 lbs (1.13 kg).

Lenovo's top-tier business laptop, the X1 Carbon, is now 40% off saving nearly $1,400. With a 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage this laptop is easily going to be your best friend for hardcore work.

Which ThinkPad to get?

If I had to choose between the X1 Carbon and X1 Nano, the decision comes down to how often I would travel. Personally, I find the X1 Nano incredible and really like its size for everyday usage. Yes, it’s smaller, but not by any means small. I never feel cramped using it.

However, if you’re primarily in the office and need something for short commutes, you can’t go wrong with the X1 Carbon.

Both laptops made our best business laptops of the 2023 list, so you know either is a solid choice.