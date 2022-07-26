Lenovo ThinkPad X13s with latest Snapdragon ARM CPU and 5G now available at Verizon
Lenovo's ThinkPad X13s promises excellent battery life, enterprise-level security, and 5G connectivity.
What you need to know
- The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is now available through Verizon.
- The ThinkPad X13 is a Windows 11 on ARM laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 CPU.
- The model of the laptop available through Verizon supports both sub6 and mmWave 5G connectivity.
- The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s starts at $40.28 per month at Verizon.
The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is now available through Verizon, giving PC shoppers another option for purchasing the thin-and-light laptop. The ThinkPad X13s is the first laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. Lenovo worked on the laptop for four years to make sure that it was compatible with the VPN and antivirus programs, which are essential to many organizations.
The ThinkPad X13s is available from Verizon starting at $40.28 per month. That model retails at $1,450.
The laptop delivers what you'd expect from a premium notebook that runs Windows 11 on ARM. It weighs just over a kilogram (1.06 kg / 2.35 lbs), promises up to 28 hours of battery life, and has an "ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design," as highlighted by Lenovo. It also supports wireless connectivity so you can stay connected to the web from more locations. The Verizon version of the laptop supports both sub6 and mmWave 5G. Other versions of the device only work with sub6.
|Category
|Lenovo ThinkPad X13s
|OS
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8cx (Gen 3)
|RAM
|Up to 32GB LPDDR4x
Soldered
Dual-channel
|Graphics
|Qualcomm Adreno
|Storage
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
|Display
|13.3 inches
16:10 aspect ratio
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS, touch, anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC
1920x1200 (FHD+)
IPS, anti-glare, low power, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, low blue light
|Ports
|Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2)
3.5mm audio
SIM
|Audio
|Top-firing
Dual Dolby speakers
Three far-field mics
Qualcomm Voice and Audio suite
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6
Wi-Fi 6E
5G sub6 eSIM
5G mmWave eSIM
|Camera
|5MP RGB camera
5MP IR camera
Computer Vision
|Keyboard
|Spill resistant
Backlit
|Touchpad
|Precision
TrackPoint
|Security
|Human Presence Detection
IR camera
Camera e-shutter
Microsoft Pluton
|Battery
|49.5Wh
|Dimensions
|11.76 x 8.13 x 0.53 inches
(298.7mm x 206.4mm x 13.4mm)
|Weight
|2.35 pounds (1.06kg)
|Color
|Thunder Black
|Availability
|May 2022
|Price
|From $1,099
The ThinkPad X13s has a 13.3-inch FHD+ anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It features a 5MP full HD web camera with AI-based auto framing, Windows Hello IR for facial recognition, and a triple microphone array with intelligent noise suppression. Human presence detection and hands-free login are also supported by the PC.
The standout of Lenovo's new laptop is its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. The CPU is significantly faster than its predecessor, promising up to 40% better performance for single-core, 85% for multi-core, and 60% for GPU performance.
Our executive editor Daniel Rubino covered the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s in-depth when the laptop was first announced back in February 2022.
This thin-and-light laptop is the first to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 CPU. It promises up to 28 hours of battery life and can connect through 5G.
