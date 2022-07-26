Lenovo ThinkPad X13s with latest Snapdragon ARM CPU and 5G now available at Verizon

What you need to know

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is now available through Verizon.

The ThinkPad X13 is a Windows 11 on ARM laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 CPU.

The model of the laptop available through Verizon supports both sub6 and mmWave 5G connectivity.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s starts at $40.28 per month at Verizon.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is now available through Verizon, giving PC shoppers another option for purchasing the thin-and-light laptop. The ThinkPad X13s is the first laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. Lenovo worked on the laptop for four years to make sure that it was compatible with the VPN and antivirus programs, which are essential to many organizations.

The ThinkPad X13s is available from Verizon starting at $40.28 per month. That model retails at $1,450.

The laptop delivers what you'd expect from a premium notebook that runs Windows 11 on ARM. It weighs just over a kilogram (1.06 kg / 2.35 lbs), promises up to 28 hours of battery life, and has an "ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design," as highlighted by Lenovo. It also supports wireless connectivity so you can stay connected to the web from more locations. The Verizon version of the laptop supports both sub6 and mmWave 5G. Other versions of the device only work with sub6.

Category Lenovo ThinkPad X13s OS Windows 11 Pro Processor Snapdragon 8cx (Gen 3) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4x

Soldered

Dual-channel Graphics Qualcomm Adreno Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 13.3 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS, touch, anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS, anti-glare, low power, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, low blue light Ports Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2)

3.5mm audio

SIM Audio Top-firing

Dual Dolby speakers

Three far-field mics

Qualcomm Voice and Audio suite Wireless Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6E

5G sub6 eSIM

5G mmWave eSIM Camera 5MP RGB camera

5MP IR camera

Computer Vision Keyboard Spill resistant

Backlit Touchpad Precision

TrackPoint Security Human Presence Detection

IR camera

Camera e-shutter

Microsoft Pluton Battery 49.5Wh Dimensions 11.76 x 8.13 x 0.53 inches

(298.7mm x 206.4mm x 13.4mm) Weight 2.35 pounds (1.06kg) Color Thunder Black Availability May 2022 Price From $1,099

The ThinkPad X13s has a 13.3-inch FHD+ anti-glare display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It features a 5MP full HD web camera with AI-based auto framing, Windows Hello IR for facial recognition, and a triple microphone array with intelligent noise suppression. Human presence detection and hands-free login are also supported by the PC.

The standout of Lenovo's new laptop is its Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. The CPU is significantly faster than its predecessor, promising up to 40% better performance for single-core, 85% for multi-core, and 60% for GPU performance.

Our executive editor Daniel Rubino covered the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s in-depth when the laptop was first announced back in February 2022.