The budget laptop I recommend to everyone is 40% off, but only until tomorrow

When you hear the term "budget laptop" your first instinct might be to turn and run. But thanks to huge improvements in more affordable laptops from the major manufacturers (including Lenovo), you can pick up a PC for well less than $1,000 that feels like it should cost a lot more.

One prime example that I've personally tested and reviewed is the Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible. While I got my hands on the Gen 7 model, the Gen 8 model featured here is essentially the same laptop with a performance upgrade to AMD Ryzen 7000 chips.

The Yoga 6 has long been a favorite Windows laptop of mine and one that is easy to recommend. A model with an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor (CPU), 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a 13.3-inch FHD+ touch display usually costs $860.

Thanks to a 72-hour flash sale at Lenovo, that price has been knocked down to just $510. That's 40% off the regular price, making it easier to recommend than ever to any value-conscious shoppers. If you want to go even cheaper, a model with half as much storage is being cleared out at Best Buy for $451.

Lenovo Yoga 6 (Gen 8) | was $860 now $510 at Lenovo The Yoga 6 (Gen 8) is one of my favorite budget laptops, and it's even easier to recommend at a whopping 40% off the regular price. Get a Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 13.3-inch FHD+ touch display for just $510.

✅Perfect for: Any users who want an affordable convertible PC with a high-end Yoga design. ❌Avoid it if: You want the latest performance hardware or don't foresee a use for 360-degree hinges. 💰Price check: $451 at Best Buy (256GB SSD)



🔍Our expertise: Lenovo Yoga 6 (Gen 7) review

Why I love Lenovo's Yoga 6: Review highlights

Lenovo's Yoga 6 (Gen 7), pictured here, is basically the same as the Gen 8 model save for performance hardware inside. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Lenovo's Yoga brand is home to some of the best PCs on the market today, including the outstanding Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i models. Lenovo's tiered approach means that the higher numbers following the Yoga name cost more, aligning the Yoga 6 as the most affordable option at any time, never mind with a 40% discount.

As mentioned, the Yoga 6 (Gen 8) is essentially the exact same PC as the Gen 7 model, albeit with upgraded AMD Ryzen performance hardware. In my Yoga 6 (Gen 7) review, I noted that the laptop's "premium features, like FHD webcam, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and dual biometrics, are uncommon in many mid-range laptops."

Yes, for $510 you're getting a convertible laptop with dual top-firing 2W speakers featuring Dolby Atmos tuning, a 1080p webcam with IR sensor and privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader, and even a microSD card reader for removable storage. The AMD platform means there's no Thunderbolt, but you still get dual USB-C (5Gbps), dual USB-A (5Gbps), HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Yoga 6 has an aluminum lid and a PC/ABS base with rounded edges for a more comfortable hold. Lenovo went with a fabric covering for the lid, adding a more personal touch. I called the keyboard "outstanding" in my review, as is the case with most Lenovo laptops. If you're a productivity whiz, the keys won't get in the way.

The touch display in the Lenovo Yoga 6. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Turning to the 13.3-inch display, it uses a 16:10 aspect ratio and boasts a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution. Dolby Vision is included (another feature usually reserved for more expensive laptops), and you can expect 100% sRGB, 82% AdobeRGB, and 85% DCI-P3 color reproduction, as tested in the Gen 7 model. You even get an active pen for inking with your purchase.

One gripe I had with the Yoga 6 (Gen 7) was the use of older AMD Ryzen 5000 chips. That's been taken care of in the Gen 8 model, which uses an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU with improved performance and efficiency. The model on sale includes 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Altogether, this is a great convertible laptop for any students or casual users who need a versatile PC to keep up with productivity and media consumption. I've recommended it to more than a few people in my personal life even at full price; the 40% discount is part of Lenovo's 72-hour flash sale that wraps up June 12, so don't wait too long to take advantage.