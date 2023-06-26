Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) is already up to $1,600 off

If you've ever shopped for a business laptop, you're familiar with Lenovo's offering. The laptop-maker has several device families that are used heavily across a variety of industries. The Yoga lineup is now on its eighth generation, marking a bump up to Intel's 13th Gen CPUs. Even though the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) just launched earlier this year, it's already on sale for 40% off.

It's worth asking if something is really on sale by its advertised discount if it is almost always a large percentage off, but the end result is the same. Lenovo's current ThinkPad X1 Yoga discounts can get you an incredible PC at a more affordable price.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) | From $2,959 $1,775.40 Lenovo's Gen 8 ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 2-in-1 laptop offering 13th Gen Intel Core vPro CPUs that optimize multitasking on the go with reliable performance, long battery life, and enhanced video conferencing.

There are five variations of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 8) available, four of which are heavily discounted. All of them feature 13th Gen Intel CPUs, 60Hz IPS touch screens, and include an integrated stylus. You can choose between different configurations of memory, storage, and CPU to fit your workload.

The biggest discount by dollar amount is on the model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. That version is $2,423.40 after a savings of $1,615.60.

A more budget-friendly model has a savings of $1,183.60, bringing its price down to $1,775.40. That PC has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1345U processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage.

Our Channel Editor Ben Wilson was effusive in his praise for the laptop in his Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga review.

"Lenovo has wholly shifted my opinion on the business-focused category, convincing me away from settling for gaming laptops that double up as work machines. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga scored well with our team each time Lenovo updated it, and the Gen 8 model sold me within a single day of use.

It might not be the prettiest laptop, but it's practically flawless in function and makes my day-to-day work more accessible. I wouldn't hesitate to take it on a long journey, solving the issue of cramped spaces in public transport with a transformation into tablet mode and a phenomenal battery."

Now, you can pick up that highly rated laptop for 40% off through Lenovo.