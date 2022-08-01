Microsoft Surface app now supports maps in Find My Device feature
By Sean Endicott published
The Surface app has a new feature that makes it easier to locate lost devices.
What you need to know
- Microsoft recently rolled out an update for the Surface app for Windows.
- The update adds support for maps in the Find My Device feature along with a handful of other new features.
- The Surface app bumps to version 61.7096.139.0 with the update.
Microsoft's Surface app for Windows recently received an update to version 61.7096.139.0. The update brings a handful of changes and improvements, the most notable of which is maps support for the Find My Device feature. That capability should make it much easier to locate a lost device, which should come as a comfort to Surface owners.
The Surface app allows you to customize the experience of your devices, such as enabling or disabling smart charging. It can also be used to update the firmware of accessories.
Here's the changelog for the update (via Neowin):
- Added maps support in Find My device feature
- Button color enhancements in Live Chat feature
- Allow users to set default Pen click app in Pen FRE
- Added images for color accessories (Type cover and Pens)
- Added deep links to Surface App from Support KB articles
The other improvements to the Surface app mostly focus on making the app visually better. It now has images for colored accessories like Type Covers and Pens and supports button color enhancements in the Live Chat feature. The Surface app also gained support for deep links to support articles, which should make it easier to find documents to address issues.
In addition to letting users set various aspects of their devices, the Surface app can show important information about hardware, such as model numbers and warranty details. The Surface app comes preinstalled on Surface PCs, including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4, and Surface Laptop Studio.
Surface app | Free (opens in new tab)
The Surface app is a handy tool for keeping your Surface accessories up to date. It can also control a variety of settings for Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Laptop 4.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.