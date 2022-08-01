Microsoft Surface app now supports maps in Find My Device feature

What you need to know

Microsoft recently rolled out an update for the Surface app for Windows.

The update adds support for maps in the Find My Device feature along with a handful of other new features.

The Surface app bumps to version 61.7096.139.0 with the update.

Microsoft's Surface app for Windows recently received an update to version 61.7096.139.0. The update brings a handful of changes and improvements, the most notable of which is maps support for the Find My Device feature. That capability should make it much easier to locate a lost device, which should come as a comfort to Surface owners.

The Surface app allows you to customize the experience of your devices, such as enabling or disabling smart charging. It can also be used to update the firmware of accessories.

Here's the changelog for the update (via Neowin):

Added maps support in Find My device feature

Button color enhancements in Live Chat feature

Allow users to set default Pen click app in Pen FRE

Added images for color accessories (Type cover and Pens)

Added deep links to Surface App from Support KB articles

The other improvements to the Surface app mostly focus on making the app visually better. It now has images for colored accessories like Type Covers and Pens and supports button color enhancements in the Live Chat feature. The Surface app also gained support for deep links to support articles, which should make it easier to find documents to address issues.

In addition to letting users set various aspects of their devices, the Surface app can show important information about hardware, such as model numbers and warranty details. The Surface app comes preinstalled on Surface PCs, including the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4, and Surface Laptop Studio.