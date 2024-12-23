Finding the perfect laptop for you can be difficult, but finding a laptop with a perfect review score is easy; it's right here! The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x earned a rare 5 out of 5 in our review, receiving praise for its design, display, battery life, and performance. Thanks to a massive discount, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is now $799 for the model with 1TB of storage. That's the best price we've ever seen on that version of the Copilot+ PC. The question that's left is if the nearly perfect PC is perfect for you specifically.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9)

Was: $1,290

Now: $799 at Lenovo (use eCoupon AIPCBLITZ)

For: Lenovo VIP Members (free to join) "The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a definitive addition to our list of the best Windows Copilot+ PCs and the best Windows on ARM laptops. Lenovo took full advantage of the possibilities afforded by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series, combining it with the best in design and user experience." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a thin-and-light laptop with excellent performance and battery paired with a beautiful display. ❌Avoid if: You need to use specific apps that don't run well on a Windows on Arm PC. Display: 14.5" 3K OLED CPU: Snapdragon X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. AI PC: Yes Copilot+ PC: Yes Launch date: 2024

A nearly perfect Copilot+ PC

Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x is ludicrously thin and delivers excellent real-world battery life. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

If you've followed Windows Central for a while, you're familiar with the reviews of our Zachary Boddy. While never overly harsh, Boddy's reviews demand a truly exceptional experience to earn high marks. One of my favorite things about their reviews is that they don't give out grades. A device that's innovative but that fails in everyday use gets knocked for falling short and praised for pushing boundaries. What I'm saying is that if a device gets a perfect score and Boddy's name is on the byline, that thing is a damn good device.

That's exactly what the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x earned, the rare Boddy 5 out of 5. The Yoga Slim 7x was the only laptop to earn a perfect score from Boddy. The Copilot+ PC earned praise for its design, performance, and display.

"The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is a definitive addition to our list of the best Windows Copilot+ PCs and the best Windows on ARM laptops," said Boddy. "Lenovo took full advantage of the possibilities afforded by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series, combining it with the best in design and user experience."

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9) • Display: 14.5-inch OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K (2,944 x 1,840) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision HDR support, touch support

• CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-78-100, 12 cores, up to 3.4GHz)

• GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

• NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS)

• RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X @ 8,448MHz

• Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD

• Battery: 70Whr, 65W Rapid Charge Express

• Dimensions: 325 x 225.15 x ~12.9mm (12.79 x 8.86 x ~0.51in)

• Weight: 2.82lbs (1.28kg)

Inside, the laptop runs on Qualcomm's latest flagship processor. Specifically, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-78-100). That's a complicated name and I wouldn't blame you for confusing it with another model of the Snapdragon X Elite or the name of Elon Musk's son (which is X Æ A-12 for the record).

The main takeaway is that the Yoga Slim 7x performs well and gets great battery life. The specific model inside the Yoga Slim 7x has 12 cores. That's more than the 10 cores seen in the Snapdragon X Plus. Usually, Snapdragon X Plus PCs dip in price more than Snapdragon X Elite PCs, so the current deal on the Yoga Slim 7X with a Snapdragon X Elite is especially noteworthy.

"This laptop feels just as responsive and performant as any Intel Evo laptop, whether I'm cycling through two dozen browser tabs and various other assorted apps and programs, consuming media, watching a Twitch stream, or getting set up for a day of work," said Boddy.

Since this version of the Yoga Slim 7x runs on a Snapdragon X Elite, you need to make sure all of your apps run natively or play nicely with Microsoft's Prism emulation technology.

As a PC powered by a Snapdragon X Elite, the Yoga Slim 7x is expected to last a long time. In what's likely not a surprise at this point, the laptop did well in battery life tests and when stressed through real-world usage. Boddy said of the laptop's battery life:

"The Yoga Slim 7x did not disappoint, surpassing all of my expectations to become the longest-lasting laptop I have ever used (and it's honestly not that close of a competition)."

Boddy recommended the Yoga Slim 7x when they first reviewed it and reiterated that recommendation when the laptop went on sale for $999.99 earlier this year. Now at $799, the Yoga Slim 7x is at an even better price, all while promising the same excellent experience. I'll add my recommendation on top of Boddy's. This is a great laptop and one of the best laptop deals of the year.