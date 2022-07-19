Razer Blade 14 now available in quartz pink featuring RTX 3070 Ti and Ryzen 9 6900HX
Razer just launched a new color option for its popular Blade 14 laptop.
What you need to know
- The Razer Blade 14 can now be ordered in quartz pink.
- The quartz color option is available for the model with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX.
- Razer Skins were also announced today, allowing people to apply their color pattern of choice to their favorite Razer laptops.
The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best Windows laptops around. Now, it's available in a new color option with the latest specs from AMD and NVIDIA. Today, Razer announced that the Blade 14 is available in quartz pink. The limited edition model in that color features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and an AMD Ryzen 6900HX.
In addition to the new color option, Razer announced new capabilities for the Blade 14. Regardless of if you choose black or pink, new Blade 14 laptops will feature USB 4 ports and a Microsoft Pluton security processor. The USB 4 port enables speeds up to 40 Gbps and full Thunderbolt functionality. That means you can connect the laptop to external GPUs like the Razer Core X Chroma. The port also brings support for DisplayPort 1.4a and USB C charging up to 100W.
The Microsoft Pluton security processor inside allows the PC to take advantage of the security features of Windows 11.
If you love colors but don't want a new laptop, Razer's other announcement from today will be a welcome one. The company announced Razer Skins (opens in new tab), which can be applied to laptops in a variety of colors and patterns. Razer Skins start at $25 and range up to $60 for full coverage.
