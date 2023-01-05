Latest Razer Blade gaming laptops, head-tracking soundbar, gaming handheld, and more revealed at CES 2023

What you need to know

Razer announced two new Intel 13th Gen Core Razer Blade laptop lines at CES 2023.

Two models within the Razer Blade 16 line feature a dual-mode mini-LED display with QHD+ 240Hz refresh rates and 1000 nits.

Razer also revealed a new webcam, head-tracking PC soundbar, gaming chair cushion with speakers and haptics, and Meta Quest 2 accessories.

CES 2023 is now in full swing in Las Vegas bringing with it several exciting new announcements from various tech companies. Razer kicked things off to a grand start this morning by revealing several new technologies. Along with the latest highly-anticipated Blade gaming laptops Razer revealed a new gaming handheld, webcam, and Meta Quest 2 accessories.

Razer also surprised us with two brand-new products we've never seen before — a PC soundbar that uses head-tracking AI for spatial audio as well as a gaming chair head cushion that provides surround sound and haptics to enhance the gaming experience. We'll dive into each product and discuss its attributes.

Razer Blade 18 and Blade 16 gaming laptops

(Image credit: Razer)

Technically, Razer revealed the Blade 18 and Blade 16 gaming laptops earlier this week, but more information and detailed specs were made available for these devices as of today. Both lines feature the next-gen intel 13th Gen mobile processors and Nvidia RTX 4000 series graphics cards with upgradeable DDR5 5600MHz memory and 16:10 aspect displays for smooth gaming and creating sessions. Each of the laptops in either line is also VR ready right out of the box.

The Blade 15 has been on the top of our list for the best gaming laptops for a while now, so it's great to see such powerful new iterations coming out. There are four models within the Blade 18 line of gaming laptops.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Blade 18 laptop specs Header Cell - Column 0 Razer Blade 18 QHD+240 Hz - RTX 4060 Model Razer Blade 18 QHD+240 Hz - RTX 4070 Model Razer Blade 18 QHD+240 Hz - RTX 4080 Model Razer Blade 18 QHD+240 Hz - RTX 4090 Model Display 18-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 16:10 18-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 16:10 18-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 16:10 18-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 16:10 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6 VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti (16GB GDDR6 VRAM) Memory 16GB DDR5-5600MHz 32GB DDR5-5600MHz 32GB DDR5-5600MHz 32GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCle 4.0 x4) 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCle 4.0 x4) 1TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCle 4.0 x4) 2TB SSD (M.2 NVMe PCle 4.0 x4) Camera Windows Hello built-in IR 5MP Windows Hello built-in IR 5MP Windows Hello built-in IR 5MP Windows Hello built-in IR 5MP Security Intel PTT - (sTPM 2.0) Kensington Security Slot Intel PTT - (sTPM 2.0) Kensington Security Slot Intel PTT - (sTPM 2.0) Kensington Security Slot Intel PTT - (sTPM 2.0) Kensington Security Slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az, Intel AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az, Intel AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az, Intel AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6E, IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az, Intel AX211 Bluetooth 5.3 Ports 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic Audio 6 speaker array with 3 Smart Amps 6 speaker array with 3 Smart Amps 6 speaker array with 3 Smart Amps 6 speaker array with 3 Smart Amps Battery 91.7WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer 91.7WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer 91.7WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer 91.7WHr rechargeable lithium-ion polymer VR Ready Yes Yes Yes Yes Dimensions (Approx.) Height: 0.86" / 21.9mm Width: 15.74" / 399.9mm Depth: 10.84" / 275.4mm Height: 0.86" / 21.9mm Width: 15.74" / 399.9mm Depth: 10.84" / 275.4mm Height: 0.86" / 21.9mm Width: 15.74" / 399.9mm Depth: 10.84" / 275.4mm Height: 0.86" / 21.9mm Width: 15.74" / 399.9mm Depth: 10.84" / 275.4mm Weight 7.05 lbs / 3.2kgs 7.05 lbs / 3.2kgs 7.05 lbs / 3.2kgs 7.05 lbs / 3.2kgs In The Box Razer Blade 18, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 18, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 18, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 18, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide

As you'd expect, the Blade 18 line of gaming laptops offers an extremely powerful computing station in Razer's first foray into the 18-inch laptop category. Combining its processing power with its QHD+ 240Hz refresh rates and 16:10 aspect display allows Razer to boast it as its "most powerful laptop ever."

The Blade 18 laptops will also be made available sometime in Q1 2023, selling from select retailers starting at $2,899.99.

Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop

(Image credit: Razer)

There are five models within the Blade 16 lineup and Razer boasts that all of these 16-inch laptops offer 1.50 gPD (Graphics Power Density), provided by Nvidia's GeForce laptop GPUs. Razer states this is "up to 35 more Graphics Power per Cubic Inch than any other 16" Gaming Laptop" compared to available gaming laptops as of 12/08/2022.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Blade 16 laptop specs Header Cell - Column 0 Razer Blade 16 QHD+ 240Hz - RTX 4060 Model Razer Blade 16 QHD+ 240Hz - RTX 4070 Model Razer Blade 16 Dual UHD+FHD+ Mini-LED - RTX 4070 Model Razer Blade 16 QHD+ 240Hz - RTX 4080 Model Razer Blade 16 Dual UHD+FHD+ Mini-LED - RTX 4090 Model Display 16-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) 16-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) 16-inch Mini-LED UHD+ 16:10 (3840 x 2400 WQUXGA) / FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) 16-inch IPS-Grade QHD+ 16:10 (2560 x 1600 WQXGA) 16-inch Mini LED UHD+ 16:10 (3840 x 2400 WQUXGA) / FHD+ 16:10 (1920 x 1200, WUXGA) Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX 5.6 GHz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU Memory 8GB GDDR6 VRAM 8GB GDDR6 VRAM 8GB GDDR6 VRAM 12GB GDDR6 VRAM 16GB GDDR6 VRAM Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Camera Windows Hello built-in IR FHD w/ Shutter Windows Hello built-in IR FHD w/ Shutter Windows Hello built-in IR FHD w/ Shutter Windows Hello built-in IR FHD w/ Shutter Windows Hello built-in IR FHD w/ Shutter Connectivity Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az) Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az) Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az) Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az) Killer Wireless Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (IEEE 802.11a/b/d/e/g/h/i/k/n/r/u/v/w/ac/ax/az) Security Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) security embedded, sTPM 2.0, Kensington Lock Ports 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic 1x USB-C 3.2 (charging port), 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), 3x USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, Combo Headphone/Mic Audio 4 speakers with 2 Smart Amps 4 speakers with 2 Smart Amps 4 speakers with 2 Smart Amps 4 speakers with 2 Smart Amps 4 speakers with 2 Smart Amps Battery 95.2WHr 4-cell 95.2WHr 4-cell 95.2WHr 4-cell 95.2WHr 4-cell 95.2WHr 4-cell VR Ready Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Supports HDR No No Yes (HDR 1000) No Yes (HDR 1000) Dimensions (Approx.) Height: 0.87” / 21.99mm Width: 9.61” / 244mm Depth: 13.98” / 355mm Height: 0.87” / 21.99mm Width: 9.61” / 244mm Depth: 13.98” / 355mm Height: 0.87” / 21.99mm Width: 9.61” / 244mm Depth: 13.98” / 355mm Height: 0.87” / 21.99mm Width: 9.61” / 244mm Depth: 13.98” / 355mm Height: 0.87” / 21.99mm Width: 9.61” / 244mm Depth: 13.98” / 355mm Weight 5.40lbs / 2.45Kg 5.40lbs / 2.45Kg 5.40lbs / 2.45Kg 5.40lbs / 2.45Kg 5.40lbs / 2.45Kg In The Box Razer Blade 16, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 16, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 16, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 16, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide Razer Blade 16, power adapter & regional power cord, micro-fiber cleaning cloth, Important Product Information Guide

High processing power and excellent displays should make for trouble-free gaming sessions. Two of these Blade 16 models even has an HDR-capable dual-mode mini-LED display that offers QHD+ 240Hz refresh rates and 1000 nits with less than 3ms of response time for beautiful visuals and smooth operation.

The Razer Blade 16 laptops will be made available sometime in Q1 2023 starting at $2,699.99.

Project Carol — Sound and haptics head cushion

(Image credit: Razer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Project Carol Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Project Carol Speakers 7.1 surround sound Haptics Razer HyperSense Connectivity 2.4 Ghz wireless Battery Life Up to 8 hours Compatibility Most gaming chairs

Razer already produces some of the best gaming chairs out there, but they're looking to add to the experience with a brand-new gaming chair accessory called Project Carol. This is a head cushion with speakers that not only envelops users with in-game sounds thanks to its near-field surround sound, but also allows users to feel game sounds via haptics to really pull them into the environment.

Project Carol is supported natively on PC and is designed to work with all gaming chairs including the Razer Iskur and Enki lines thanks to elastic, adjustable straps that secure it in place. It connects to devices using 2.4 GHz wireless and provides battery life for up to eight hours of gaming. The price and release date for this accessory are currently unknown.

Razer Edge gaming handheld

(Image credit: Razer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Edge (Wi-Fi) Edge 5G Price $399.99 Prices vary Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi and 5G Display 6.8" AMOLED touchscreen 6.8" AMOLED touchscreen Resolution 2400x1080 FHD+ 2400x1080 FHD+ SoC Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Refresh Rate 144Hz 144Hz Operating System Android Android Haptic feedback Yes, HyperSense Yes, HyperSense Dashboard Razer Nexus Razer Nexus Buttons D-pad, 2x joysticks, microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, screenshot button, A, B, X, and Y D-pad, 2x joysticks, microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, screenshot button, A, B, X, and Y Compatibility Google Play, Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox game streaming Google Play, Xbox Game Pass PC and Xbox game streaming

Razer is already a well-known and respected name in the handheld gaming space thanks to its Razer Kishi and Razer Kishi V2 mobile phone controllers. However, the company is looking to drastically shake things up in 2023 with the brand-new Razer Edge and Razer Edge 5G systems.

According to the tech company, these mobile gaming handhelds use the cutting-edge Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution, and provide an excellent refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gaming. As you'd imagine, this Nintendo Switch-like design runs using Android and is compatible with Google Play or streaming PC and Xbox games via Xbox Game Pass.

The Edge and Edge 5G will both release on January 26. While the Edge will be available exclusively at Razer's website and RazerStores across the US for $399.99 pricing options for the Razer Edge 5G will be available via Verizon (opens in new tab).

Razer Leviathan V2 Pro —Sound bar with Head-Tracking AI

(Image credit: Razer)

We're far from over with Razer's announcements. The tech company also revealed the world's first beamforming soundbar for desktops, which could easily join the best computer speakers out there. What makes it really stand out is that it offers spatial audio while using a camera to improve sound accuracy for the user.

As explained by Razer, "the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers immersive 3D audio thanks to the integrated IR camera that detects the user’s position. This allows the soundbar to adapt the audio beams to the listener’s positioning in real-time, ensuring that they are always in the sweet spot for the best audio experience."

The speaker also offers support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting with 30 lighting zones and 16.8 million colors to use. Leviathan V2 Pro will be available starting February 2023 and can be purchased for $399.99 USD / €489.9 at Razer's website and RazerStores.

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Webcam

(Image credit: Razer)

It looks like Razer will once more be contributing to the best webcams for PC with the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra being made specifically for streamers. According to Razer, this camera is fitted with a processor that "can convert raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080P 60 FPS) footage into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440p 30 FPS, or 1080p 60 FPS directly into your stream".

It also uses AI-powered Face Tracking to focus on the users face and combines that with DSLR-level detail and clarity as well as HDR support at 30FPS for a crisp and vibrant viewing experience. It connects using USB 3.0 and can be customized using Razer Synapse for the perfect color and lighting adjustments.

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra Webcam releases today and can be purchased exclusively from Razer starting at $299.99 USD / €299.99.

VR accessories for Meta Quest 2

(Image credit: Razer)

To round things off, Razer revealed two new accessories for Meta Quest 2 (opens in new tab). This includes an adjustable head strap as well as a Facial Interface for the VR device. Both accessories are designed with comfort in mind with Razer stating that the Razer Adjustable Head Strap System is also durable with "optimized weight distribution" and nylon material that makes it easy to put on or take off.

The Razer Facial Interface is made with hypoallergenic materials to help reduce the chances of skin irritation and sports a design that allows for ventilation for a more comfortable VR session.

Both of these Meta Quest 2 accessories will become available in the US sometime in Q1 2023 and Razer plans to expand to other regions in the future.

Razer gaming continues to evolve

Razer pulled out plenty of showstoppers during their CES 2023 reveals with the highly-anticipated next-generation gaming laptops as well as brand-new technologies we've never seen before. The Blade 18 and Blade 16 look like they will be extremely powerful gaming centers with smooth processing power and gorgeous displays.

With more of a focus coming to mobile gaming every year, the announcement for the Razer Edge and Edge 5G looks promising and could do a lot to improve the handheld gaming experience for Google Play apps and Xbox Game Pass titles. Those willing to pay for the 5G version could find it to be the vessel for true on-the-go online multiplayer that the Nintendo Switch wishes it could provide.

Finally, the Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar for PC, the Project Carol gaming chair accessory, and the Kiyo Pro Ultra Webcam look like they could all improve gaming sessions in one way or another. We'll have to see just how well they perform when they release this year.