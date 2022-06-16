Save money when you buy one for dad and for you in Razer's Father's Day sale
By John Levite published
Dad doesn't have to be a gamer to appreciate Razer gear like you do. If he works with a computer most of the day, getting him a really nice keyboard or mouse might actually just improve his every day productivity. You'd be surprised the terrible gear people tend to just work with because it is what was given to them. Don't let your dad suffer from a lack of RGB anymore!
The Razer Father's Day sale has something for pops and for you because when you buy two of the same items featured in the promo sale (opens in new tab), you'll get a discount off the total up to as much 30% off the regular price. This sale includes a ton of Razer's best tech, including mechanical keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and more. For example, if you buy two Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mice with the charging dock instead of paying $299.99 like you normally would, you'll only pay $209.99. That's a huge chunk off the price.
Use the promo code CHROMA for any purchase over $129.99 and you'll also get a free Team Razer V2 Keychain. Just a fun little bonus on top of the money you're already saving.
Razer Dads and Grads Sale Up to 30% off (opens in new tab)
If you want to save big, buy two of the same item on this page. You'll see a huge discount automatically applied in your cart up to 30% off. You'll also find some direct discounts and other bundles.
On the same Dads and Grads landing page, you'll also find a bunch of other exclusive bundles. These items aren't a part of the "Buy two and save" promotion, but they are essentially very similar and feature Razer products designed to go together like the Razer BlackWidow V3 wireless keyboard and the DeathAdder V2 wireless mouse, which you can get in this bundle for 19% off (opens in new tab) what they'd cost to buy individually.
J.D. Levite has been in the deals game since 2012. He has posted daily deals at Gizmodo, The Wirecutter, The Sweethome, and now covers deals for Android Central, iMore, and Windows Central. He was there for the first Prime Day and has braved the full force of Black Friday. If you cut him, he bleeds savings. But don't try it for real. That's a metaphor.
