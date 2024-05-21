Save up to $535 AND get a free 50-inch 4K TV when you preorder a Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

What you need to know

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book4 Edge, its first Copilot+ PC powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite SoC.

Preorders are live at Samsung.com starting at $1,730 .

. You can trade in a laptop, phone, or tablet and get up to a $535 discount .

. Samsung also offers a 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV valued at $380 for free when you preorder.

Microsoft, Qualcomm, and a host of major laptop makers, including Samsung, have teamed up to deliver what Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino calls the "Great Reset" of Windows PCs.

The new Copilot+ PCs announced at the Microsoft Event 2024 include Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge, available in 14- and 16-inch sizes. The laptops are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Systems-on-Chip (SoC), and according to Samsung they've been "designed from the ground up for AI."

Both sizes of the Galaxy Book4 Edge are now available to preorder at Samsung.com. Prices start at $1,730 for the 14-inch model, but you might not have to pay full price. Samsung is offering up to $535 off the regular price when you trade in a valid laptop, phone, or tablet. That brings the price as low as $1,350 for the 14-inch model or $1,450 for the 16-inch model.

Samsung doesn't stop there. Anyone who preorders also gets a 50-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV with a $380 value for free. The laptops are expected to ship on June 18, with the TV not far behind on June 24.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is a Copilot+ PC

Samsung's Galaxy Book4 Edge is a Copilot+ PC. (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the first Copilot+ PCs to enter the market, alongside a bunch of other laptops from major manufacturers.

This first run of Windows on ARM laptops to receive the new Copilot+ branding are built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, and they're considered the next generation of AI PCs.

Why only Qualcomm? The Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus contain a powerful Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that is capable of 45 TOPS. Copilot+ requires at least 40 TOPS performance to run its new AI features locally, putting Qualcomm above the new benchmark. With Intel and AMD's current-gen chips far below this threshold, Qualcomm Snapdragon X is, for now, the only option.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Edge is equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100) chip with 12 Oryon CPU cores, a 3.4GHz frequency, a 4.0GHz dual-core boost, and an Adreno GPU with 3.8 TFLOPS. For even more performance, the 16-inch Book4 Edge comes with the X Elite (X1E-84-100) with a higher 3.8GHz frequency, 4.2GHz dual-core boost, and a GPU with 4.6 TFLOPS.

Both laptops are thin and light with a sleek design, yet they boast a quad-speaker setup, a respectable collection of ports, and brilliant AMOLED displays with 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR support, and perfect DCI-P3 color reproduction.

Alongside the new Copilot+ AI features in Windows — like Recall, Live Caption, Auto Super Resolution, and more — available thanks to the X Elite chips, the Galaxy Book4 Edge has its own improvements through Galaxy AI. When connected to a Galaxy mobile device through Link to Windows, you'll be able to take advantage of things like Mirror Circle to Search, Chat Assist, and Live Translate across devices. Samsung also says you'll be able to use Copilot voice commands on your laptop to send messages, set reminders and alarms, and more on your connected phone.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge certainly isn't the most affordable Copilot+ PC on the market, but this preorder deal can certainly take a bite out of the price if you have something to trade in. Even if you don't, landing that $380 50-inch 4K TV for free might be too good to pass up.