Save $100 on an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with RTX graphics

Another day, another set of deals from Best Buy. Today's Deals of the Day include this Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop on sale for $1,299.99. That's $100 off its regular price, but of course this won't last long. Best Buy has had deals on the Zephyrus lineup before and they always expire quickly. Similar models are actually going for much more than even the regular Best Buy price right now so you're getting a lot of value from this deal.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop $1,400 $1,299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Its 14-inch display also has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming.

This is a fully featured laptop that's going to give you everything you need not just for gaming but for general productivity. It's a fast computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe solid state drive. The computer is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, which is great for playing games at high settings or even streaming while playing or just working on general creative projects.



The laptop comes with a 14-inch display that has 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. If you're going to be playing high octane shooters like Call of Duty or Halo Infinite, you'll want a high refresh rate for smooth gameplay. It's all on an IPS panel as well.



Connect all your favorite peripherals while you're at it thanks to the two USB 3.2 Type-C ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. Plus you get Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

Some of the other features include a lightweight and aesthetic design, intelligent cooling, and a four speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos support.