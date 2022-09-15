Save up to $350 and play all your favorite games with the Razer Blade 14 laptop

It's not every day that Razer drops the prices of some of its best machines, but here we are. This is a great opportunity for you to save on the Razer Blade 14 (opens in new tab), a well-built fully-featured laptop that comes in a variety of configurations. Depending on the version you go for, you can save as much as $350 off the regular price.

You'll also get a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud 3 emailed to you after your purchase. That's another $240 or so in savings, and it's the perfect suite of programs to put your new laptop to the test.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060 laptop $2,000 $1,899.99 at Razer (opens in new tab) The least expensive configuration on sale today includes an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. Don't be fooled, even if it is the lowest price this is still an epic machine.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti laptop $2,600 $2,349.99 at Razer (opens in new tab) The mid-tier option on sale includes a beautiful 14-inch display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1440p resolution. It also has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 1TB SSD, and 16GB DDR5 RAM.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop $3,500 $3,149.99 at Razer (opens in new tab) The top tier version on sale from Razer features the best graphics card with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. It also has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, a 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and plenty of other great features.

All of these laptops, regardless of the price, have some similarities. For example, they all feature the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor with up to 4.9GHz speeds with max boost. They all have a 1TB solid state drive with NVMe technology for crazy fast read/write times, and they each have 16GB DDR5 RAM, the latest generation of RAM. Other similar features include RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma that allows you to sync your lighting with other gear, AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync tech, and more.

The biggest differences are in the graphics card and the quality of the display. These upgrades can make a huge difference, but even the "worst" one is still pretty nice. And since these laptops are designed with gamers in mind, you can bet you'll get a great refresh rate and be able to play all of your favorite games at high settings no matter which option you choose.