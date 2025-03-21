The ASUS ProArt PZ13 has a gorgeous 3K OLED display that is great for creative work or watching media.

Spring has sprung and new tech deals are popping up by the minute. Right now, you can snag an ASUS ProArt PZ13 for $799.99 through Best Buy.

That deal slashes $300 off the price of a convertible PC with a 3K display and 1 TB of storage. The ProArt PZ13 runs on a Snapdragon X Plus processor, helping it deliver all-day battery life.

Convertible PCs with kickstands are surprisingly rare these days, with few manufacturers willing to challenge Microsoft Surface. But ASUS and its ProArt PZ13 squared up against the Surface Pro 11, and in some key areas ASUS' 2-in-1 comes out on top.

ASUS ProArt PZ13: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy "Packed with a budget-grade Snapdragon X processor but still boasting a gorgeous OLED touchscreen and stylus support, ASUS throws in a keyboard case for no extra charge, and the experience is similar [to the Surface Pro 11]." — Ben Wilson Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Creators who value a color-accurate OLED display or those who want a convertible 2-in-1 PC that comes with its keyboard. ❌Avoid if: You need a more powerful PC or want a slimmer convertible. Display: 13.3-inch, 16:10, OLED, 3K. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Copilot+ PC: Yes. 👉See at: Best Buy

ASUS ProArt PZ13 review highlights

The 3K OLED display of the ASUS ProArt PZ13 makes it a great device for creators, especially those who use a stylus (sold separately). (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The ASUS ProArt PZ13 earned a 4 out of 5 in our review. The device received praise for its battery life, color-accurate 3K OLED screen, and its keyboard kickstand case being included.

What held the ProArt PZ13 back from earning a perfect score was its weight, cameras, and how the stylus (not included) blocks part of the USB-C port.

There's always a bit of give and take when balancing price, performance, and form factor in a competitive device. Overall, the ProArt PZ13 is an impressive device made more alluring by its current discount.

The display of the 2-in-1 is what earns the "Art" in its name. The 3K OLED display is great for creative work or sitting back and enjoying media.

"The ProArt PZ13's 60Hz OLED display is as color-accurate as ASUS claims, scoring between 99% to 100% for Adobe RGB and 100% accuracy for sRGB (web) and DCI-P3 (cinema) color gamuts," said our Ben Wilson.

"For creators, this is exactly the kind of result they want to see because it means the colors on the screen properly represent what is stored in the image, artwork, or webpage."

While I wouldn't recommend taking the ProArt PZ13 to the beach, it is more rugged than you may expect at first glance. The device is built to MIL-STD 810H standard and has an IP52 water and dust-resistant rating.

The included keyboard case is also more rugged than many detachable keyboards.

Surface Pro 11 vs. ProArt PZ13

Our Cale Hunt has a comprehensive breakdown of Surface Pro 11 vs. ProArt PZ13. The two devices have a lot in common, but there are some key differences.

The ProArt PZ13 has a larger battery, an OLED display at a more affordable price point, and more storage in its base model.

When neither device is on sale, the ProArt PZ13 is arguably a better bargain, but Surface Pro 11 and ProArt PZ13 deals appear so frequently that comparing retail price tags may not be worth it.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 has a 120Hz display refresh rate, which is double that of the ProArt PZ13.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Surface Pro 11 ASUS ProArt PZ13 Header Cell - Column 3 CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80-100), Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64-100) Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-42-100) Row 0 - Cell 3 RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x 16GB LPDDR5x Row 1 - Cell 3 GPU Qualcomm Adreno (integrated) Qualcomm Adreno (integrated) Row 2 - Cell 3 NPU Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS) Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS) Row 3 - Cell 3 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (upgradeable) 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Row 4 - Cell 3 Camera Front-facing 12.2MP + IR, rear-facing 10MP Front-facing 5MP + IR, rear-facing 13MP Row 5 - Cell 3 Speakers Dual 2W speakers, Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Row 6 - Cell 3 Display 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), OLED or LCD, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz, touch 13.3 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz, touch Row 7 - Cell 3 Ports Two USB4, Surface Connect, Nano-SIM Two USB4, UHS-II microSD card reader Row 8 - Cell 3 Wireless Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 5G (optional) Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Row 9 - Cell 3 Battery OLED: 53Wh, LCD: 48Wh 70Wh Row 10 - Cell 3 Dimensions 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches (287mm x 208.6mm x 9.3mm) 11.71 x 7.99 x 0.35 inches (297.4mm x 208.2mm x 9.39mm) Row 11 - Cell 3 Weight From 1.97 pounds (0.89kg) From 1.87 pounds (0.84kg) Row 12 - Cell 3 Price From $1,000 From $1,100 Row 13 - Cell 3

The ProArt PZ13 achieved 12 hours of real-world battery life in our testing. The Surface Pro 11 got 10 hours of real-world usage.

If you're on a budget, value battery life over raw power, or want everything you need in the box, the ASUS ProArt PZ13 is for you, especially at its current price of $799.99.

If you have more to spend, need more power in your PC, or want the most elegant 2-in-1 on the market, the Surface Pro 11 is your choice.