The MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO convertible laptop with included smart pen is a massive 41% off at just $949
By Daniel Rubino published
This convertible 13-inch laptop with an Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB of RAM, and included MSI pen is at its lowest price yet.
If you’re looking for a thin, light, convertible 13-inch laptop with a powerful Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, then the MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO is for you. Typically priced at $1,600, Amazon has discounted it to just $949.
The 13.4-inch 1920x1200 (16:10) touch display has a decent 169 PPI and all but guarantees excellent battery life due to it not being 4K UHD. Speaking of battery, this thing packs a massive 70WHr one, around 20 more WHr than typical 13-inch laptops.
It has a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i7-118G7 processor, which is still very popular and not outdated.
That 16GB of RAM is DDR4, so it will be fast, matching the ample and fast 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD (which is upgradeable).
The Summit E13 Flip EVO also weighs just 2.98lbs (1.35kg), making it easy to carry without much heft.
In the box, you get the laptop, charger, MSI Pen (thankfully), pen charger, manual, and even a sleeve to protect the computer when you toss it in your bag. The MSI Pen is MPP 2.0 with USB-C for charging and supports 4,096 pressure levels matching Microsoft’s Surface Pen.
For ports, you get three USB Type-C, two with Thunderbolt 4 (and PD charging), a hidden micro SD card reader, webcam lock switch (kills the cam for privacy), headphone jack, and, graciously, a single USB Type-A port so all your older peripherals and thumb drives will work without a dongle.
Security is here, too, with a Windows Hello IR camera for face recognition and a fingerprint reader as a backup.
Overall, this laptop is the complete package and, as noted by reviews, an excellent alternative to Microsoft Surface, especially regarding the price.
