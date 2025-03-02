The world's largest PC manufacturer just made the most niche laptop — meet the new Lenovo ThinkBook 'Flip'

Lenovo just unveiled a proof-of-concept PC that uses a folding display in a unique way. The ThinkBook "codename Flip" is an AI PC with an 18.1-inch folding display that can flip all the way around or be used as a massive vertical screen.

When that OLED display is wrapped around the back of the laptop, the ThinkBook Flip is a traditional clamshell PC, or at least as close to traditional as you can get with a display on the back of a laptop.

Extended, the gigantic display is ideal for viewing long vertical documents. The ThinkBook Flip also supports a share mode with dual-display functionality and tablet mode.

A unique AI PC

It feels like tech companies love to tack AI onto anything and everything these days. But in the case of the ThinkBook Flip, AI is more than a buzzword.

The new ThinkBook has "AI-enhanced multitasking" and uses Workspace Split Screen functionality to run apps side-by-side.

Windows 11 has some split screen features, but the unique form factor of the ThinkBook Flip requires some extra attention.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 inside the laptop means that the ThinkBook Flip would likely compete with the best AI PCs if it became a consumer product.

Lenovo ThinkBook Flip specs

This concept ThinkBook Flip laptop uses AI to enhance multitasking and runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. (Image credit: Future)

The screen of the ThinkBook Flip is the heart of the device, but the "guts" of the machine are also impressive.

The ThinkBook Flip runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and has 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. It also has a PCIe SSD and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The laptop's ForcePad has three-layer illumination for media controls and a number pad.

Lenovo ThinkBook concepts

The same screen technology featured in the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is used to make the new concept ThinkBook Flip. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The display of the Lenovo ThinkBook Flip may look familiar, or at least the technology behind it may ring a bell. The flipping screen of the new concept ThinkBook uses the same display technology as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6. That laptop features a rollable screen while the ThinkBook bends and flips around. But the same screen innovation is behind both laptops.

Taking risks

The latest ThinkBook concept is the perfect example of how Lenovo is willing to take risks to push the laptop form factor. (Image credit: Future)

Lenovo has never been shy about trying new form factors or pushing the limits of what a PC can do.

The ThinkBook Plus (Gen 4) featured a display that could flip around to show a secondary e-ink screen. The Yoga Book 9i (Gen 9) has two displays that can work together to create a plethora of postures and layouts.

While Lenovo has played around with different form factors for a while, the ThinkPad X1 Fold kicked off a new wave of display-centered innovation.

Lenovo is the biggest PC manufacturer in the world, so it's not like the company has to push limits and try to innovate with form factors.

Heck, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 13) still has the infamous TrackPoint nub. People like consistency and reliability, especially in enterprise.

But it's so refreshing to see a company that's willing to take risks.

Lenovo will inevitably make devices that fail to become mainstream. But some innovations will be home runs. Even those that fail commercially are still fun to use and may fill a niche.

Lenovo's approach to making PCs stands out against the more conservative approach Microsoft now takes with Surface hardware.