Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) vs. X1 Yoga (Gen 7)

Tech specifications

These two laptops were both announced at CES 2022, and both are now available to purchase at Lenovo's website and at some third-party retailers. Let's break down the tech specifications available in each laptop to get an idea of how closely they're related.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7) OS Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Fedora Linux, Linux, Ubuntu Linux Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Linux, Ubuntu Linux Processor 12th Gen Intel Core 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, i5-1245U, i5-1240P, i5-1250P i5-1235U, i5-1245U, i5-1240P, i5-1250P i7-1255U, i7-1265U, i7-1260P, i7-1270P, i7-1280P i7-1255U, i7-1265U, i7-1260P, i7-1270P, i7-1280P RAM 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200MHz 8GB, 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5-5200MHz Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio 14 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio 1920x1200 (FHD+), Touch, non-touch IPS, 400 nits, AG, 100% sRGB, low power, Eyesafe 1920x1200 (FHD+), Touch, IPS, 400 nits, AG, 100% sRGB, low power, Eyesafe 1920x1200 (FHD+), Touch, IPS, 500 nits, AG, 100% sRGB, Privacy Guard 1920x1200 (FHD+), Touch, IPS, 500 nits, AG, 100% sRGB, Privacy Guard 2240x1400 (2.2K), IPS, 300 nits, AG, 100% sRGB, low blue light 1920x1200 (FHD+), Touch, IPS, 400 nits, AR, 100% sRGB, low power, Eyesafe 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 500 nits, AR, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 500 3840x2400 (UHD+), Touch, OLED, 500 nits, AR, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, low power 3840x2400 (UHD+), IPS, 500 nits, glossy, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 400, Dolby Vision 3840x2400 (UHD+), Touch, IPS, 500 nits, AR, 100% DCI-P3, HDR 400, Dolby Vision, low power Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI, Nano-SIM, 3.5mm audio Two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI, 3.5mm audio Audio Quad speakers, two 2W woofers, two 0.8W tweeters, Dolby Atmos Quad speakers, two 2W woofers, two 0.8W tweeters, Dolby Atmos Four microphones, Dolby Voice Four microphones, Dolby Voice Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera 1080p, privacy shutter 1080p, privacy shutter 1080p and IR hybrid, privacy shutter 1080p and IR hybrid, privacy shutter 1080p and discrete IR, MIPI, Computer Vision, privacy shutter 1080p and discrete IR, MIPI, Computer Vision, privacy shutter Security dTPM 2.0, Kensington Nano lock slot, fingerprint reader, IR camera, Mirametrix Glance dTPM 2.0, Kensington Nano lock slot, fingerprint reader, IR camera, Mirametrix Glance Battery 57Wh 57Wh Dimensions 12.43 x 8.76 x 0.60 inches 12.38 x 8.75 x 0.61 inches 315.6mm x 222.5mm x 15.36mm 314.4mm x 222.3mm x 15.53mm Weight From 2.48 pounds (1.12kg) From 3.04 pounds (1.38kg) Color Deep Black Storm Grey Price From $1,560 From $1,722

Design and features

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) and the X1 Yoga (Gen 7) share a lot of the same features, though their builds differ due to the form factors. The former is a standard notebook with a lid that can open about 180 degrees, while the latter is a convertible that can rotate around a full 360 degrees for tent, stand, and tablet modes. The X1 Yoga comes in a Storm Grey color, while the X1 Carbon comes in the classis ThinkPad Black. Both are made from aluminum and both have MIL-STD 810H durability certification.

Both laptops have the coveted ThinkPad keyboard with cupped keys, ample travel, and an incorporated TrackPoint system with pointing nub and physical mouse buttons. Flanking the keyboards are top-firing speakers that pump out loud sound thanks to dual tweeters and dual woofers. They also have Dolby Atmos. These are part of the overall updated communication bar on both laptops.

Lenovo has gone all in for these generations, adding quad-array microphones with Dolby Voice, cameras with FHD resolution, IR hybrid or discrete options, and optional "Computer Vision." This is essentially Lenovo's version of human presence detection that utilizes a neural processing unit to see who's in front of the PC. If it's not you, neither laptop will even attempt to wake up. It can also dim the display when you're not looking. Both laptops also have fingerprint readers, camera shutters, dTPM 2.0 chips, lock slot, and some Privacy Guard display options.

Ports are the same across laptops, with dual Thunderbolt 4, dual USB-A, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio. As for physical dimensions, you're getting about the same footprint no matter the laptop you choose. The X1 Carbon does weigh about a half-pound less due to it not having the extra convertible goodies that the X1 Yoga packs in.

Along with Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, both laptops have optional 4G LTE and 5G connectivity to keep you connected even outside of Wi-Fi range.

Displays and inking

ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 6) (Image credit: Windows Central)

The X1 Carbon (Gen 10) have seven displays from which to choose, ranging from FHD+ to UHD+ with plenty of stops in between. You have a choice of FHD+, 2.2K, 2.8K, and full UHD+ resolution. All use an IPS panel, save for the 2.8K option, which goes for OLED and HDR 500. You get either 100% sRGB or 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, anti-glare or anti-reflective finish, and most have a low power designation. If you want Dolby Vision, it's available with the UHD+ screens. All have a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The X1 Yoga (Gen 7) understandably only comes with touch displays due to its convertible form. There are four displays from which to choose, including FHD+ and UHD+ resolutions. The high-end option uses an OLED panel with 500 nits brightness, anti-reflective finish, Dolby Vision, HDR 400, and low power designation.

The X1 Yoga also has an incorporated active pen for inking. All you have to do is pull it out of its silo on the side of the laptop. If you're keen on taking notes or sketching diagrams by hand, this is the way to go.

Performance and price

ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) (Image credit: Lenovo)

Part of making your decision will come down to how much performance you need. This can often lead you away from one laptop or the other, but Lenovo makes it easier by offering the same hardware across PCs. In both laptops you get the choice of Intel's 12th Gen mobile processors from U- and P-Series lineups. There are vPro and non-vPro chips available, with up to a Core i7-1280P or i7-1265U available.

Memory has been bumped up to LPDDR5-5200MHz for these generations, and you can get up to 32GB in either laptop. Storage options include M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs with up to 2TB of storage. Both laptops use integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics; no room for anything discrete here.

As for battery life, it will largely come down to which display and CPU you choose. Both laptops have a 57Wh battery.

Lenovo's pricing is always on the move due to frequent sales and coupons, but as it stands right now the X1 Carbon is a bit more affordable. That's usually the case when comparing convertibles with notebook PCs. These are both some of the best business laptops around, and prices climb quickly to reflect their status. Our roundup of the best Lenovo laptops has some more affordable alternatives if you don't want to pay quite as much for a business partner.