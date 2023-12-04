This discounted laptop has a special place in our Surface expert's heart
You can now get the best Surface Laptop ever for just $899.99
We're in a strange period when it comes to holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over but some early holiday deals are live. That means you have to be extra careful when considering if you've found a good deal. Right now, Microsoft and Best Buy have discounts on the solid laptop, getting you a Surface Laptop 5 for $899.99.
Surface Laptop 5 |
was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Microsoft
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is the company's flagship Ultrabook. This discounted model features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The tall display of the Surface Laptop 5 has a 3:2 aspect ratio, making it perfect for editing documents and multitasking.
✅Perfect for: General productivity, editing documents, and multitasking. It's also a good choice for students who have a bigger budget.
❌Avoid it if: You prioritize a laptop having small bezels or need a gaming laptop.
💰Price check: $899.99 at Best Buy
A flagship Surface laptop
The Surface Laptop 5 is a solid laptop, especially for those that value the esthetic and design of the Surface family. It builds on years of Surface Laptops before it. Some would argue that the Surface Laptop 5 builds on its predecessors a little too much, which is a fair criticism given that the general design is the same as the original Surface Laptop from 2017. But with the iterative improvements over the years, you get an impressive laptop that's the best Surface Laptop to date.
Great performance, an excellent trackpad and keyboard, and good battery life earned the PC points in our Surface Laptop 5 review. The laptop's tall, 3:2 display feels spacious without making the laptop gigantic. That aspect ratio is also perfect for multitasking and working on documents.
As you'd likely expect from a Surface device, the Surface Laptop 5 supports both touch and inking with a Surface Pen, which is sold separately.
Microsoft has a variety of sales on Surface Laptop 5 devices. If you max out the specs of a 15-inch model, you can save up to $650. But the 13-inch Surface Laptop 5 that's on sale for $400 off is a better value. That version has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
Surface Pen | $99.99 at Microsoft Store
The Surface Pen is great for drawing or taking notes on Surface Laptop 5. It uses a AAAA battery, and can magnetically attach to the right side of the Surface Go for secure storage.
