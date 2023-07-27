This $2,000 Alienware discount is so good I thought it was a mistake

I cover a lot of deals here at Windows Central. Most of them are measured in hundreds of dollars, but every once in a while, I come across a deal that can save you thousands of dollars. That's the case right now if you order an Alienware x17 R2. The gaming laptop is $2,000 off, making it a great time to pick it up. I actually thought I misread the deal when I first saw it.

The specific model that's on sale for $2,000 runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Those internals are more than enough to handle the best PC Games. The laptop's 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage round out an all-around impressive spec sheet.

Alienware x17 R2 | was $4,300 now $2,300 With a discount of $2,000, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can take advantage of right now. Several models of the Alienware x17 R2 are on sale, but arguably the best deal is the version featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It has a 17.3-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 480Hz to help deliver smooth gameplay.

The resolution of the Alienware x17 R2 is only 1920 x 1080, but that's for good reason. That screen has an incredibly quick refresh rate of 480Hz. Add on NVIDIA G-SYNC support, ComfortView Plus, and a 3ms response time and you have a lovely display for your games.

Alienware x14 R2 | was $1,900 now $1,600 This powerful gaming laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13720H CPU paired with NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. Its 14-inch QHD+ display has a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is a lovely pair of specs to enjoy smooth gameplay.

Alienware x16 | was $3,000 now $2,500 A 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 240Hz refresh rate makes this gaming laptop a site to behold. Inside, it runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HK and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, though you can spec it out higher if you're willing to pay more.

If you need the latest and greatest specs inside your gaming laptop, you can take a look at the Alienware x16 and Alienware x14 R2. The deals on those laptops range from $300 to $500 depending on the model you choose. Those savings aren't as high as the discounts seen on the Alienware x17 R2, but those laptops feature newer and more powerful internals.

Both the Alienware x16 and Alienware x14 R2 feature 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs. They also feature up to QHD+ displays with refresh rates of 240Hz (the Alienware x14 R2 is available with a QHD+ display, but those models have significantly smaller discounts).