You don't need to pay for a 'New' XPS 13 to get Dell's modern redesign of one of its best Ultrabooks

Dell just launched its new XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16. With new flagship Ultrabooks available, the company has major discounts on older laptops. Right now, you can save $400 on the XPS 13 Plus (now $1,099) or $200 on the "classic" XPS 13. The latter isn't as large of a discount, but it does bring the older XPS 13 down to just $599.

Some of those prices actually dropped before the new XPS 13, 14, and 16 launched, but with the new laptops coming out today, many will be looking for XPS hardware. Additionally, there's a chance deals on older XPS laptops will be more common starting today.

Dell XPS 13 Plus | was $1,499 now $1,099 at Dell Dell launched the XPS 13 Plus in 2022 and then refreshed them with 13th Gen chips in 2023. The laptop has a radical redesign that includes a zero-lattice keyboard, a row of haptic function keys, and an invisible haptic touchpad. The new XPS 13 now features the same design, which means the XPS 13 Plus is on sale. Of course, as it's a year old it runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor rather than this year's CPU from Intel, but that chip is still quite respectable in 2024.

Dell XPS 13 | was $799 now $599 at Dell This version of the Dell XPS 13 is a bit older now, but it's still a solid laptop, especially for its price. This model runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and has Intel Iris Xe graphics. Those internals are enough for everyday productivity. This XPS 13 has the older design with spacing between the keys and a visible trackpad. That's a positive for some people and a negative for others, so make sure you look at the newer designs to pick what's best for you.

Dell XPS 13 vs Dell XPS 13 Plus vs New Dell XPS 13

There are now three versions of XPS 13 laptops available on Dell's website, including the XPS 13 Plus. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

No, the above heading is not a typo. At the moment there are three different types of Dell XPS 13 laptops you can buy. The names aren't as straightforward as they could be either. Going from oldest to newest, you can buy the XPS 13 (9315), the XPS 13 Plus (9320), or the New XPS 13 (9340).

First, there are Dell XPS 13 laptops from 2023 and earlier. These feature the "classic" design that looks more like a traditional laptop. Next, there's the Dell XPS 13 Plus, which has a modern design, haptic trackpad, a redesigned row of function keys, and several other refreshed elements. Finally, you have the new Dell XPS 13 that has refreshed modern elements of the Dell XPS 13 Plus but is simply called the Dell XPS 13.

Dell chose to sell the XPS 13 and the XPS 13 Plus alongside each other for about a year. It appears that the XPS 13 Plus was successful and well received, since Dell decided to drop the "Plus" from the laptop's name and go with just the modern design going forward.

I wish Dell would add "classic" to the older model to reduce confusion, but you can always double check the specs of your laptop to gauge its age. Model numbers are also useful when it comes to telling laptops apart.