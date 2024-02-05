You won't find a better price on the Razer Blade 14 or 15, thanks to this exclusive promo code

Razer has gaming laptops large and small, often pushing the edge of what a portable PC can do when it comes to performance and design. With the 2024 models of the Razer Blade laptops already out, the 2023 Razer Blade 14 and Blade 15 are on sale.

Several versions of the Razer Blade 14 and Blade 15 are discounted. The most affordable of the bunch is a Blade 14 with an AMD Ryzen 8945HS CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Of course, that raises the question of if you can refer to any laptop in this price range as affordable, but I digress. That model is currently listed at $2,199.99 but you can get it for $1,999.99 using our exclusive promo code "BLADE200" added at checkout. The Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,199.99, but it's also down to $1,999.99 with the same promo code.

Razer Blade 14 | was $2,199.99 now $1,999.99 with promo code Compact, elegant, and powerful, the Razer Blade 14 is one of the best gaming laptops on the market. The biggest downside of the PC is its price, but that's not as much of an issue right now. If you use the promo code "BLADE200", you'll get the best price on the Razer Blade 14. That code takes $200 off models with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics.

Razer Blade 15 | was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 with promo code The Blade 15 is a lovely gaming laptop. You can get it right now for under $2,000 thanks to a promo code. This version of the Razer Blade 15 is discounted for anyone by $300, but you can save an additional $200 by using the promo code "BLADE200" at checkout.

Razer Blade 14 review highlights

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

The Razer Blade 14 got refreshed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics last year, packing in enough juice to power the best PC games. Add in a 240Hz panel that hits 100% DCI-P3, and you have an excellent gaming laptop. The main drawback of the Blade 14 was its price.

I'll rip the band-aid off right away. Even with a discount the Razer Blade 14 is not a cheap laptop. What it is, however, is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy, especially if you're into gaming.

Our Channel Editor Ben Wilson addressed the price tag of the laptop in his Razer Blade 14 review:

"The Blade 14 does everything it claims to. If you're pondering whether it'll be a disappointment after buying, it won't, but those with this kind of money to burn are arguably uninterested in the finer details.

For a limited time, our exclusive promo code takes $200 off the Razer Blade 14. That takes a bit of the sticker shock away and gets the laptop under the $2,000 mark.

One of the standout features of the Razer Blade 14 is its display. The 16:10 panel has a QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time. While there are quicker panels available now, 240Hz is more than enough for most people, including hard core gamers.

Color accuracy is a standout for the screen as well. "Razer tells no lies, with benchmarks proving the Blade 14 can hit 100% accuracy in the DCI-P3 color gamut," said Wilson. That screen can reach up to 552 nits as well, which is quite bright for a laptop.

Razer Blade 15

As its name suggests, the Blade 15 is a larger laptop with a 15-inch display. 14 inches is about as small as you can get a laptop these days, so a 15-inch screen is noticeably larger. A few different versions of the Blade 15 are on sale, all of which run an Intel Core i7-13800H processor. Each of them also has a screen with a 240Hz refresh rate.

The differences between the different Blade 15 laptops are memory, storage, and GPU. The more affordable options have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 while the pricier model has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. The high-end Blade 15 also has 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.