Best Buy's back-to-school sale saves you $300 on this convertible Lenovo laptop

It's back-to-school season, and you might be looking for a new laptop. It can be daunting and tedious, but this doesn't have to be the case. This is because Best Buy is selling the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2.2K Laptop at a great discount you can't afford to miss.

We've reviewed a ton of Lenovo laptops before, and we can confidently recommend this deal. The Lenovo laptop retails at $549.99, down from $849.99. If you take advantage of this deal, you'll get 300 bucks knocked off the original price tag.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2.2K Laptop | was 849.99 now 549.99 This laptop ships with Intel Iris Xe Graphics for an immersive viewing experience and a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB, and a 2.2K touch display with a 2240 x 1400 resolution.

What will $549.99 get you? First up, before delving deeper into the specs, it's worth noting that alongside the $300 discount, you'll also get access to three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 is arguably one of the best mid-range 2-in-1 convertible PCs. The entry ships with a 14-inch screen display, a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U processor (CPU), 8GB of RAM, 512GB solid-state drive (SSD), and a 2.2K touch display with a 2240 x 1400 resolution.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2.2K Laptop Specifications Screen Size: 14-inches

RAM: 8GB

Processor: Intel 13th Generation Core i7

Total storage: 512GB

Weight: 3.41 pounds

The Yoga 7i's webcams sport a 1080p (FHD) camera with IR hybrid and camera shutter for a crispier and cleaner meeting experience. Moreover, the experience is complemented by two 2W woofers and two 2W tweeters.

Regarding ports, the entry ships with two Thunderbolt 4 (one used for charging), one USB-A 3.2, HDMI, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Why I'd get this laptop

From the plethora of neat features listed above, the Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop is a force to reckon with. The laptop is also compact, coming in at 3.41 pounds. Lenovo also promises a 12-hour battery life on this unit, though that will vary based on your usage.

However, if you're willing to dig slightly deeper into your pockets to get something more high-end, you're in luck. Best Buy has knocked $200 off the original price tag for the Lenovo - Yoga 7i 2-in-1 14" 2.2K Laptop, which ships with an Intel 13th Generation Core i7 processor under the hood, 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB in storage. You can get the unit at $849,99 now, down from $1,049.99.

Our Senior Editor reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 & 16 (Gen 7) from last year. Many of the same strengths carry over to this year's model:

"Those who don't need utmost performance should stick with the 14-inch Yoga 7i. It can be equipped with an OLED display, it's easier to carry around, and it just feels more solid due to its smaller size. If you do need that extra power or just love the idea of a bigger display, touchpad, and number pad, the 16-inch Yoga 7i is standing by."