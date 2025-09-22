Desktop PCs, laptops, and monitors are on sale at Lenovo during its Fall Tech Fest.

Lenovo is home to more than a few of our favorite laptop and desktop PCs, and I'm always happy to recommend its best hardware. I'm partial to the business-focused ThinkPad lineup, but I'm also a big fan of Legion gaming hardware and premium Yoga laptops.

I'm especially prone to recommending Lenovo hardware when so many models are on sale; this time, Lenovo's Fall Tech Fest sale has cut prices by up to 48% on a wide range of products.

I've laid out the best deals I could find right here, and I urge you to have a look before many of the deals go cold on September 28.

My top handpicked Lenovo ThinkPad deals

Searching for a capable new business laptop? Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup has the right models to accommodate your needs, and I'm seeing up to 31% off the latest PCs.

2.8K OLED Save 21% ($420) Lenovo ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition 14": was $2,039 now $1,619 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "THINKFALLDEAL" at checkout for the full discount! Lenovo's ThinkPad X9 is a reimagining of the classic lineup that arrives without the red pointing nub and physical mouse buttons. It's a slim, powerful, and durable Copilot+ PC with a gorgeous 2.8 OLED touch display. Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800, OLED, anti-reflective, touch, HDR 600 True Black, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits, 120Hz VRR. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x-8533. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

Copilot+ PC Save 26% ($380) Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (Gen 6) 14": was $1,489 now $1,109 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "THINKFALLDEAL" at checkout for the full discount! Lenovo's ThinkPad T14 has long been the flagship workhorse of choice for many professionals. This model is a Copilot+ PC thanks to the strong NPU inside the Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 CPU, and its FHD+ display is ideal for those seeking long battery life. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, IPS, anti-glare, touch, 400 nits, 60Hz. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350. GPU: AMD Radeon 860M (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

$560 off Save 31% ($560) Lenovo ThinkPad P14s (Gen 6) 14": was $1,799 now $1,239 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "LENOVOPOWER" at checkout for the full discount! This mobile ThinkPad workstation is also a Copilot+ PC thanks to a powerful AMD NPU inside. It has plenty of RAM and storage, it's secure and durable, and the Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 CPU will easily keep up with a day of work. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), IPS, anti-glare, non-touch, 100% sRGB, 500 nits, 60Hz, low power. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350. GPU: AMD Radeon 860M (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

My top handpicked Lenovo laptop deals

Not everyone wants a business laptop, and in that case, Lenovo's IdeaPad or Yoga lineups are where you should turn.

Affordable 2-in-1 Save 32% ($320) Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 14": was $999.99 now $679.99 at Lenovo USA 🚨 Use code "IDEAFALL2" at checkout for the full discount! Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i is a convertible PC powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 255U CPU. It's an AI PC thanks to the NPU inside, and it has a respectable amount of RAM and storage to keep you going. Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, IPS, 300 nits, 60Hz. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 255U. GPU: Intel Graphics (integrated). NPU: 12 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x-8000. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

My top handpicked Lenovo gaming deals

Lenovo's Fall deals event isn't just about consumer and business hardware. I also spotted some great deals on gaming laptops, desktops, and monitors.

QHD @ 180Hz Save 48% ($210) Lenovo Legion Y27q-30: was $434.99 now $224.99 at Lenovo USA A 27-inch monitor is generally the sweet spot for most gamers, and this Legion option from Lenovo boasts some great specs. The QHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 0.5ms response time will make your games look beautiful, and at nearly 50% off the time is now to upgrade. Panel: IPS. Size: 27 inches. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Refresh rate: 180Hz. Response time: 0.5ms. VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium. Brightness: 400 nits. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

RTX 5070 Save 27% ($730) Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (Gen 10): was $2,729.99 now $1,999.99 at Lenovo USA Lenovo's mid-range pre-built desktop gaming PC comes with a 20-core Core Ultra 7 265F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 5070 with 12GB of VRAM, and tons of RAM and storage. It'll run any modern games, and right now you can save a whopping $730 off the regular price. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070. NPU: 13 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. PSU: 850W. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

OLED display Save 15% ($225) Lenovo Legion 5 15" (Gen 10): was $1,534.99 now $1,309.99 at Lenovo USA The combination of a QHD+ display with OLED panel, AMD Ryzen 7 CPU with 8 cores, and the NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with full access to all of the latest DLSS 4 improvements should be more than enough for the average PC gamer, and the $225 discount is a nice perk. Display: 15.1 inches, 2560x1600, OLED, HDR 600, 500 nits, 165Hz. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 260. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop. NPU: 16 TOPS. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: Lenovo.com Read more ▼

More great PC deals to check out

Lenovo's Fall Tech Fest has some great deals, but you might be looking for a PC from a different brand.

In that case, I recommend checking out my roundup of Dell XPS laptop deals. Dell recently rebranded its XPS lineup, and it's clearing out older models that remain entirely relevant today.