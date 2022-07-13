Make your home smarter with these 16 smart home Prime Day deals

If you're looking to upgrade your home and make it smarter, then Amazon's Prime Day shopping event can be a useful way to save money and discover new tech. Whether you need a new smart home hub or a smart doorbell, these smart home deals will help you make your home smarter, safer, and more secure.

Start by improving your Wi-Fi

If you don't have strong Wi-Fi reception throughout the house, you'll definitely want to invest in a whole-home mesh router, which will help blanket your Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. This is important because many smart home and Internet of Things (IoT) devices live on the fringe edge of your property, like smart doorbells and security cameras. Having good Wi-Fi will improve the performance of your smart home and will keep things running fast and reliably.

(opens in new tab) Eero 6+ mesh router (2-pack) | $239 $155 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon's Eero 6+ router is seeing a whopping 35% discount as part of the Prime Day promo. This two-pack mesh system is capable of blanketing homes up to 3,000 square feet, and it delivers gigabit Internet speeds provided that your ISP can keep up. Built-in Zigbee radios help to connect devices that aren't Wi-Fi enabled and will save you from having to install another bridge to get your IoT gadgets connected.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E | $299 $240 at Amazon (opens in new tab) TP-Link's latest Deco XE75 is perhaps one of the most affordable ways to bring the latest Wi-Fi 6E protocol into the home. The two-pack mesh combo can blanket homes as large as 5,500 square feet, and this router is capable of delivering speeds of up to 5,400Mbps!

All the (internet of) things for your smarter home!

Whether you need to add smart lighting, a smart doorbell, sensors and cameras, or a robovac to help with cleaning around the house, we've got you covered with some terrific Prime Day deals!

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell 4 | $219 $170 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Keep your home safe and secure with Ring's Video Doorbell 4. This smart doorbell can work as a wired doorbell or use a battery if you don't want to replace your existing doorbell and want to mount the Ring in a different spot. The doorbell can detect visitors and allow you to see who's at your front door even when you're away from home.

(opens in new tab) eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera | $259 $180 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Eufy's smart doorbell comes with two built-in cameras for extra security. In addition to being able to spot who's at your door with the companion smartphone app, the secondary camera is aimed down to detect and protect packages and thwart off porch pirates.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor 2-camera kit with Blink Mini | $214 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Blink's home security cameras are already among the most affordable on the market, and the Prime deal makes it even better. This kit includes two outdoor cameras and a mini camera to monitor the inside of your home. For Prime Day, you'll save 53%.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Thermostat | $59 $42 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Control your home temperature without having to walk to the thermostat with Amazon's affordable Smart Thermostat. This device allows you to turn on the air conditioning or heat by using Alexa, like the Amazon Echo device or the Alexa app on your smartphone.

(opens in new tab) Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb | $134 $80 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This three-pack smart lighting from Philips Hue is perfect for controlling your lights and setting the mood at home. Whether you want to remotely control your lights while on vacation to give the illusion that you're at home or you want to add some mood lighting to your evenings, this light set does it all. The best part is that it can be controlled via Bluetooth or with a Zigbee smart home hub.

(opens in new tab) myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control | $29 $17 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Chamberlain's myQ smart garage controller works with most existing garge doors and lets you remotely open and close your garage door. It also lets you know if your garage door has been left open, in case you forgot to close it after you leave in the morning, which adds extra peace of mind. This device also integrates with the Amazon Key delivery service, which allows Amazon courriers to access your garage to drop off your Prime Day packages safely and securely so that you don't have to worry about porch pirates.

(opens in new tab) Sense Flex Home Energy Monitor | $349 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With rising energy and utility costs, Sense's Flex Home Energy Monitor can give you a clearer picture of your home's consumption of electricity. The device can monitor what devices are using and drawing power and when. As a tangental benefit, you can also identiy when the kids get home and turn on the lights.

(opens in new tab) Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller| $279 $183 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With much of the western United States under severe drought conditions, a smart spinkler system like the Rachio 3 can help you tend to your garden without wasting water. Being Internet-connected means that the Rachio 3 is able to monitor the weather to deliver the right amount of water to your plants and flowers. And if you're traveling, you can control your sprinkers remotely so you don't come back to a brown lawn.

(opens in new tab) Level Bolt Smart Lock | $199 $132 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Level's Bolt is a smart lock that works with your existing deadbolt. Rather than replacing your deadbolt with a lock with a screen that could potentially attract unwanted attention, Level just replaces the inside bolt. You'll be able to use your existing key and the deadbolt design and hardware remains unchanged. But with the Level Bolt, you'll be able to use your phone's app to control the lock and grant access to guests remotely, even when you're not home.

(opens in new tab) Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Camera with Built Two-Way Talk and a Siren Alarm | $199 $140 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ring's Spotlight Cam with battery helps youkeep tabs of your premise. It comes with a camera, LED spotlights that turn on when motion is detected, a two-way radio so you can communicate with your guest (or intruder), and a siren to scare off anyone who shouldn't be there.

Home security and alarm

In addition to smart home gadgets, you can also add a home security to hekp secure and protect your home. DIY kits, like the Ring Alarm, come with optional professional monitoring and are often cheaper than professional security systems.

(opens in new tab) Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) | $249 $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ring's home security kit comes with door and window sensors. This DIY kit comes with everything you need to get started, including a keypad to enter your PIN when you get home, a hub, and a few sensors. Pair it with a Ring doorbell on our list or other Ring smart cameras for video, and you can even add professional monitoring for a monthly fee.

Smart home hub

Adding a smart home hub to your home setup will let you control and monitor your smart devices without having to get out your phone or use a tablet. These affordable devices can be placed around the house, and many can be controlled or activated with your voice.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | $84 $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon's Echo Show 5 is a great smart display to control your smart home. View who's at your front door with the Ring camera, stream music, and get the weather. Alexa also allows you to manage your smart lights and even control your Xbox!

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (2021) | $199 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you live within Apple's ecosystem, the Apple TV box will be necessary to control your HomeKit compatible smart home. In addition to serving its smart home duties, this box will also allow to stream all your favorite shows in 4K through various apps, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.

