My top 13 back-to-school tech deals compile affordable laptops and accessories to make your academic life easier than ever

It feels like summer break has only just started, but it's time to prepare for the back-to-school season, and I'm here to help you find the best deals. Things have changed since I was in school, and floppy disks are no longer the standard format for storing a thesis, but I use enough tech to know which features matter most. I'm separating each of my finds into categories to make the browsing experience more straightforward, and I'm also dropping per-retailer store links for you to bookmark.

Still not sure what kind of hardware and accessories are best for you? Check out our extensive reviews and accolades for the best Windows laptop you can buy in 2024. Otherwise, my team has curated the ultimate used laptop buying guide to help save you some cash, spending it elsewhere on my picks for deals on mice, keyboards, monitors, and more. Check back regularly as I update and replace any deals that might expire while I watch for the hottest savings.

🎒Finding Back to School tech deals📝

💻Back to School deals on laptops💻

Dell's Inspiron 14 Plus (7441) is my affordable and portable laptop pick. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" | was $1,049.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: Students who need a versatile PC that works as a tablet or as a notebook. The large FHD+ display has plenty of screen space for multitasking, and the Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD is all the average student needs to succeed. ❌ Avoid it if: You need a discrete GPU inside for gaming or for specialized work. You can find a smaller PC that's easier to carry.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus | was $999.99 now $799.99 at Dell ✅ Perfect for: Students who need an ultra-compact 14-inch clamshell AI PC. The 2.2K IPS display is particularly crisp at this resolution, and the Core Ultra 7 155H CPU provides strong performance. ❌ Avoid it if: A discrete GPU is required for gaming or specialized work. You might want a larger display at the cost of portability.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED | was $1,299.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: Students who want a discrete NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop GPU in a super sleek 15-inch laptop. The FHD OLED display is great for anyone who craves better color and contrast. ❌ Avoid it if: You want to maximize battery life at the cost of an OLED panel's perks and the extra performance from a discrete GPU.

🖱️Back to School deals on mice and keyboards⌨️

Logitech remains one of the world's best brands for mice and keyboards. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Logitech MX Master 3S | was $99.99 now $84.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: Any PC users who want a comfortable and fully-featured wireless mouse. It's our favorite PC mouse for a good reason. ❌ Avoid it if: You're a gamer looking for dedicated features or want something more portable.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | was $149.99 now $120.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: PC gamers who want a wireless mouse that can also easily handle daily work. It's comfortable and has solid rechargeable battery life. ❌ Avoid it if: You prefer a wired connection or want to spend less on a mouse without extra gaming features.

Logitech MX Keys Mini | was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: PC users who want to travel with a wireless keyboard. The Mini version of our favorite keyboard is comfortable and easy to use anywhere. ❌ Avoid it if: You need a full keyboard or want something to better handle gaming.

🖥️Back to School deals on monitors🖥️

Dell regularly ranks highly in my pool of monitor recommendations. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Samsung 27" Odyssey G6 OLED | was $899.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: PC gamers who want to hit the 27-inch sweet spot with a 1440p OLED panel, 360Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. ❌ Avoid it if: You're not a gamer or you want to spend less than $800 on a screen.

Dell UltraSharp 32" 4K w/ Webcam | was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Dell ✅ Perfect for: PC users and students often involved in video meetings and conferences thanks to a built-in 4K webcam with IR sensor. ❌ Avoid it if: You already have a good webcam, don't have space for a 32-inch screen, or don't need a 4K resolution.

🎧Back to School deals on headphones🎧

Nobody said your headphones have to be strictly for school work. (Image credit: Chelsea Beardsmore | Windows Central)

Sony WH1000XM5 Wireless ANC | was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy ✅ Perfect for: Studying without interruption thanks to the built-in noise canceling and stellar audio quality. ❌ Avoid it if: You prefer in-ear buds or don't want to pay extra for Active Noise Cancelation (ANC).

HyperX CloudX Wired Headset | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon ✅ Perfect for: Clear voice output on video calls as well as crisp sound for PC gaming. ❌ Avoid it if: You prefer a wireless solution or want in-ear buds with less bulk.

🎒Overlooked accessories and other essentials🎓

Being stranded without a USB-A port is more likely than you think. (Image credit: Anker)

SanDisk Ultra USB Flash Drive | was $19.99 now $19.99 at Amazon ✅ Perfect for: Quick and easy data transfers, file backups, and temporary attached storage. ❌ Avoid it if: You have a PC without USB-A or want a larger capacity than 128GB.

Anker USB-C Hub | was $19.99 now $12.99 at Amazon ✅ Perfect for: Laptops lacking native USB-A connectivity. Add four extra USB-A ports via a USB-C host connection. ❌ Avoid it if: You don't have many accessories that use USB-A or the laptop already has a couple of USB-A ports built right in.

Microsoft 365 Personal | $69.99 for 15 months at Antonline ✅ Perfect for: Getting three extra months on top of the usual 12-month subscription. ❌ Avoid it if: You won't have a reliable Internet connection to sync your files to the cloud.

Frequently asked questions

Tech is great, if you buy the right devices for you. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central)

When do back to school sales start?

They have already started. Retailers theme their discounts based on upcoming holidays or events, and back-to-school season is no exception. Thankfully, it means more relevant deals are already appearing on education-focused tech, and that's what I'm rounding up here. However, there is no defined date for back-to-school sales.

Can I get extra student discount on these deals?

It depends, but it's always worth checking. If you have a valid email address, usually ending in .edu, you should check for student discount programs at any retailer before you check out.