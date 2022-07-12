Power your PC with this 1000W ASUS ROG Strix PSU Amazon Prime Day deal

Providing your PC components with stable, reliable (and safe!) power is what PSUs should be all about. As long as you go with a reputable brand, you should be good to go, but it's always worth spending a little more to safeguard yourself against potential problems down the road.

The ASUS ROG Strix 1000W PSU that's currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day has everything you need for a powerful gaming PC build. The best part is the price, dropping from $230 to $180 (opens in new tab) for the next two days. If you plan on doing a little overclocking, check out this PSU deal.

Save on this beefy 1000W ASUS PSU on Amazon Prime Day

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG STRIX 1000W | $230 $180 (opens in new tab) Rated 80 Plus Gold for efficiency, this 1000W PSU from ASUS has more than enough capacity for gaming PC builds. It also looks great, even though most cases today have PSU shrouds.

Firstly, ASUS offers a full 1-year warranty with this power supply, which is fantastic for those seeking extended peace of mind. It's an expensive piece of kit, but knowing you're covered for a full decade means you can upgrade to your heart's content. A full 1000W capacity is fantastic for more powerful processors and the best graphics card.

For the internals, ASUS made sure to cover critical components with heatsinks and the axial-tech fan has huge blades for slamming down as much cool air as possible without much noise. The PSU is capable of operating fanless until enough load is placed on the components. ASUS even includes magnetic logos and stickers to reskin the PSU.

Stay tuned to Windows Central for the next few days as we're rounding up all the best Prime Day PC deals if you're looking to upgrade an existing rig or build a new PC from scratch.