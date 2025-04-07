Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and Slim Pen bundle drops to its lowest price ever
You can grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and a Slim Pen for $349.98.
Surface Pro 11 owners or anyone looking to pick up the 2-in-1 can grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with a Slim Pen at a discount. Right now, you can get those accessories in a bundle that's $100 off.
That discount drops the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen bundle to its lowest price ever.
While the Surface Pro 11 and its predecessors can function as standalone tablets, a keyboard and pen unlock the full experience. The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and the Slim Pen are the most premium accessories in their respective categories.
"The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line — only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact." — Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-chief
✅Perfect for: People who want the best Surface Pro experience, including having the option to use a keyboard when attached or detached.
❌Avoid if: You already have a Surface Pro keyboard you are happy with or if you are on a budget.
Battery: Up to 41 hours. Trackpad: Surface precision haptic touchpad. Backlit keys: ✅ Compatibility: Surface Pro 11, Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 8. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Amazon
💰Price check: $449.99 at Best Buy
The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard normally costs $349.99 on its own, so you could view this deal as getting a Surface Slim Pen for free. Though it's worth noting the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard occasionally goes on sale as a lone item.
The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard features a haptic touchpad. During his testing for our Surface Pro 11 review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino found that touchpad to be "fast, accurate, consistent, and nicely adjustable."
The "Flex" part of the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard's name comes from its versatility. The keyboard can be used wirelessly and has a built-in battery to make that possible.
Somewhat ironically, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is more rigid than its predecessors. But that's a good thing. The keyboard is reinforced with carbon-fiber and provides a better typing experience.
Swapping between wired and wireless connections works seamlessly. There's no noticeable delay when you detach the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard from your PC and then continue to use the accessory wirelessly.
Microsoft says that you should be able to use the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard wirelessly for up to 41 hours.
The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard has a dedicated charging slot for the Slim Pen. Other Surface Pro keyboards with a slot for a pen require you to pull the keyboard away to remove or store the stylus. That's no longer the case with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.
The Surface Slim Pen has haptics for physical feedback as well. It's an "outstanding" accessory, according to Rubino, and has received positive reviews for years.
If you need a stylus and a keyboard, the $100 discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen bundle is an excellent deal.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.