The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and the Slim Pen are both fantastic accessories for Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1.

Surface Pro 11 owners or anyone looking to pick up the 2-in-1 can grab a Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with a Slim Pen at a discount. Right now, you can get those accessories in a bundle that's $100 off.

That discount drops the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen bundle to its lowest price ever.

While the Surface Pro 11 and its predecessors can function as standalone tablets, a keyboard and pen unlock the full experience. The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard and the Slim Pen are the most premium accessories in their respective categories.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard normally costs $349.99 on its own, so you could view this deal as getting a Surface Slim Pen for free. Though it's worth noting the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard occasionally goes on sale as a lone item.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard features a haptic touchpad. During his testing for our Surface Pro 11 review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino found that touchpad to be "fast, accurate, consistent, and nicely adjustable."

The "Flex" part of the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard's name comes from its versatility. The keyboard can be used wirelessly and has a built-in battery to make that possible.

Somewhat ironically, the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard is more rigid than its predecessors. But that's a good thing. The keyboard is reinforced with carbon-fiber and provides a better typing experience.

Swapping between wired and wireless connections works seamlessly. There's no noticeable delay when you detach the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard from your PC and then continue to use the accessory wirelessly.

Microsoft says that you should be able to use the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard wirelessly for up to 41 hours.

The Surface Pro Flex Keyboard has a dedicated charging slot for the Slim Pen. Other Surface Pro keyboards with a slot for a pen require you to pull the keyboard away to remove or store the stylus. That's no longer the case with the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard.

The Surface Slim Pen has haptics for physical feedback as well. It's an "outstanding" accessory, according to Rubino, and has received positive reviews for years.

If you need a stylus and a keyboard, the $100 discount on the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard with Slim Pen bundle is an excellent deal.