This Surface Pro costs $84,000, and it still doesn't include a keyboard or stylus?!

A Surface Pro X listing on the French Microsoft Store lists the PC for €77,777.77 (about $84,000).

The price appears to be caused by a bug and it only appears in the Windows 11 Microsoft Store.

If it were a genuine price for the Surface Pro X, it would be the highest asking price ever for a Surface, even beating an 84-inch Surface Hub.

Surface Pro prices usually dip a bit this time of year, such as the recent discount on the Surface Pro 11 (which has sadly ended). But if you want a Surface Pro X and live in France, you should prepare for sticker shocker. Right now, the French Microsoft Store lists a Surface Pro X for €77,777.77 (about $84,000).

The price tag of the Surface Pro X does not represent an actual price Microsoft expects people to pay for the 2-in-1, though there's a slim chance it's a new strategy by Microsoft. Maybe the Surface team heard that people like our Senior Editor Zac Bowden prefer the fanless design of the Surface Pro X over the Surface Pro 11 and want to cash in. I joke, but Bowden did argue that the Surface Pro 9 5G was not the successor to the Surface Pro X he hoped for.

A Reddit user spotted the pricing error and shared an image of it.

In actuality, that price likely appears next to the Surface Pro X due to a bug. The price only shows up on the Windows 11 Microsoft Store and does not appear on the web version of the store. That Surface Pro X is also out of stock, so no one will accidentally purchase it at that price.

Microsoft is not looking to get people to spend tens of thousands of dollars on a computer. This is the Surface team we're talking about, not the folks who run Apple. But for €77,777.77 (about $84,000) you'd think Microsoft could throw in a stylus, keyboard, or maybe a case.

