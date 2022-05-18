HP unveils Victus 15 gaming laptop that starts at $800

What you need to know

HP announced the Victus 15, an entry-level gaming laptop.

The device runs on up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6500M laptop graphics.

The Victus 15 is expected summer 2022 with a starting price of $800.

HP just unveiled its Victus 15 gaming laptop. It's an entry-level gaming machine with a lower starting price than many of the best gaming laptops. The PC runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The Victus 15 is expected to ship in summer 2022 with a starting price of $800.

The Victus 15 features a 15-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. That panel is also Eyesafe certified for low blue light.

Category HP Victus 15 OS Windows 11 Home Processor Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H RAM 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU

AMD Radeon RX 6500M Storage 512 GB PCIe® NVMe M.2 SSD Display 15.6-inch diagonal

FHD (1920 x 1080)

144 Hz

9 ms response time

IPS

anti-glare(39) Ports 1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps

2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps

RJ-45

Headphone/microphone combo

AC smart pin

HDMI 2.1 Audio Audio by B&O with dual speakers Wireless Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth Keyboard Backlit with number pad Battery 70Wh Dimensions 14.09 in (W) x 10.04 in (D) x 0.93 in (H) Weight 5.06 pounds Color Silver

Blue

White Availability Summer 2022 Price From $800

While the specs of the Victus 15 aren't as beefy as some gaming laptops, it should be able to run many of the best PC games without trouble, as long as you're willing to adjust your settings to match the hardware.

HP also announced the new Omen 16 gaming laptop today, which runs on the latest Intel or AMD CPUs and features a revamped cooling system.