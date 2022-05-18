HP unveils Victus 15 gaming laptop that starts at $800
By Sean Endicott published
HP has a new member of its gaming laptop family, and it starts at $800.
What you need to know
- HP announced the Victus 15, an entry-level gaming laptop.
- The device runs on up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and either NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6500M laptop graphics.
- The Victus 15 is expected summer 2022 with a starting price of $800.
HP just unveiled its Victus 15 gaming laptop. It's an entry-level gaming machine with a lower starting price than many of the best gaming laptops. The PC runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The Victus 15 is expected to ship in summer 2022 with a starting price of $800.
The Victus 15 features a 15-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. That panel is also Eyesafe certified for low blue light.
|Category
|HP Victus 15
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H
|RAM
|8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU
AMD Radeon RX 6500M
|Storage
|512 GB PCIe® NVMe M.2 SSD
|Display
|15.6-inch diagonal
FHD (1920 x 1080)
144 Hz
9 ms response time
IPS
anti-glare(39)
|Ports
|1x SuperSpeed USB Type-C 5Gbps
2x SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps
RJ-45
Headphone/microphone combo
AC smart pin
HDMI 2.1
|Audio
|Audio by B&O with dual speakers
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth
|Keyboard
|Backlit with number pad
|Battery
|70Wh
|Dimensions
|14.09 in (W) x 10.04 in (D) x 0.93 in (H)
|Weight
|5.06 pounds
|Color
|Silver
Blue
White
|Availability
|Summer 2022
|Price
|From $800
While the specs of the Victus 15 aren't as beefy as some gaming laptops, it should be able to run many of the best PC games without trouble, as long as you're willing to adjust your settings to match the hardware.
HP also announced the new Omen 16 gaming laptop today, which runs on the latest Intel or AMD CPUs and features a revamped cooling system.
Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.