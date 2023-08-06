Microsoft News Roundup: ARM Surface Go 4 is a no go, Microsoft leaks hidden Windows 11 features, and Lenovo's Legion Go

From Surface Go disappointment to exclusive reports about a handheld gaming PC from Lenovo, this week was packed with all sorts of news. We even got to share a story about Linux surpassing macOS when it comes to gaming on Steam. Whether it's Microsoft Loop coming to the Microsoft Store or another trending topic, you can stay in the loop here with our weekly news roundup.

Microsoft leaks hidden Windows 11 features

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft engineers have access to a tool that allows them to enable hidden features on Windows. But this week that tool leaked, allowing Insiders to turn on features that are in limited testing or that are hidden. It's called "Staging Tool," and it was spotted in a bug bash quest through the Feedback Hub.

Staging Tool is a command line interface that lets people enable or disable features through the use of feature IDs. That means you have to know a feature ID to enable or disable a specific feature. Thankfully, there's a GitHub page to help out.

Microsoft Surface Go 4 with ARM postponed

(Image credit: Future)

Those with hope for picking up a Surface Go 4 with an ARM processor got some bad news this week. According to our Senior Editor Zac Bowden, Microsoft has postponed its plans to ship and ARM-powered Surface Go. The company was going to release a Surface Go powered by a Qualcomm 7c-based processor, but it decided to go in another direction.

Instead, the next-gen Surface Go will feature an Intel Processor N200 CPU. That chip is part of a new lineup that replaces Intel's entry-level mobile series processors.

It's not entirely clear why Microsoft shifted its plans, but there's a chance that it's related to the Surface Go being aimed at business and education customers. Users in those sectors are less likely to have their needs met by a Windows on ARM PC.

Lenovo Legion Go in the works

(Image credit: Liliputing | Windows Central)

This year is the year of handheld gaming PCs. Valve's Steam Deck and ASUS' ROG Ally are doing well and AYANEO has an impressive portable gaming PC as well. Soon, we will have an entry from Lenovo to compete within the space. Our Managing Editor Jez Corden shared an exclusive report that Lenovo is working on the Legion Go.

The Legion Go will reportedly run on AMD's new Phoenix processors. Based on what Corden has heard, the Legion Go could feature an 8-inch screen, which is larger than the display of the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Of course, plans are always subject to change. We may never see the Legion Go ship to consumers, but if it does, we'll have another contender in the growing portable gaming PC market.

Steam Deck tops Mac

(Image credit: Windows Central / iMore)

Sticking with mobile PC gaming, the rise in popularity of the Steam Deck has officially bumped macOS into third place when it comes to Steam gaming. The most recent Steam survey shows that Linux has taken the second spot when it comes to Steam users. Rather than 2023 being the fabled year of the Linux desktop, the shakeup in rankings is thanks to the Steam Deck.

Valve's Steam Deck runs Linux, and the handheld PC appears to be quite popular. SteamOS makes up 42% of the Linux market share of Steam users.

Microsoft Loop now in Microsoft Store

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Loop brings together components from across Microsoft 365 into shared workspaces. The aim is to facilitate collaboration while giving fine-tune controls over what is shared with specific people. For example, a shared workspace could have information from a Word document and financial data from an Excel spreadsheet, but only have that sensitive information shared with specific people.

Microsoft Loop shipped in preview to Android and iOS earlier this year. Now, it's available through the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

Initially, Microsoft Loop only supported work accounts, but it now works with personal accounts as well.

Microsoft Loop preview Loop brings together Microsoft 365 content into shared workspaces and pages. Content stays in sync no matter where you open it, making it easier to collaborate across Teams chats, Outlook, Whiteboard, and Word for the web. Windows | Android (preview) | iOS beta (TestFlight)

