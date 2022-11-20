Microsoft News Roundup: Windows 11 Taskbar, RTX 4080 launch, Twitter troubles, and more

With so much going on every day, it's easy to miss a few stories from the world of Microsoft. Each weekend we wrap up the biggest stories from the last seven days and put them in a bite size package. From the potential shutdown of Twitter to the return of features on the Windows 11 Taskbar, here are the biggest news stories from this week.

Windows 11 Taskbar

When Microsoft launched Windows 11, it caused controversy with the operating system's new Taskbar. In addition to having a new look and location for the Start menu, the Taskbar lacked functionality that has been on Windows for years. Two of those removed features are set to return, according to recent reports (via Albacore on Twitter).

Windows 11 will soon regain the "never combine apps" option and the ability to display seconds within the System Tray. Some features, such as docking the Taskbar to the top or side of your screen, will not return to Windows 11, so getting some options back will be a welcome change.

Windows 11 is going to get a "Never Combine" taskbar item setting after all. It no longer features window titles like in Windows 10 & older releases, but retains the icon per window mechanic which some might still find useful. New in build 25246, hidden behind feature 29785186 ✨ pic.twitter.com/IyW5t2CZWQNovember 16, 2022 See more

Steam Deck scare for Destiny 2

Due to a shared screenshot on Reddit, it appeared that Bungie had blocked Destiny 2 on Steam Deck when the device was running Windows. The image showed an error message that read, "Destiny 2 is not currently supported on Steam Deck." This led to concern in the gaming community, since Destiny 2 is not available on Steam Deck when it has Linux installed and Windows was one of the only ways to play the popular game on the device.

Fortunately for Destiny 2 players, it turned out that the error message was an isolated incident. The original poster on Reddit reinstalled the new APU driver that seemed to have been the cause of the error. Following the update, the game worked fine on Steam Deck.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 launches

NVIDIA launched its powerful RTX 4080 graphics card this week. Fresh on the heels of the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 promises significant gains compared to the previous generation while not being quite as expensive as its maxed-out sibling.

The RTX 4080 will be the sweet spot for many gamers on the hunt for one of the best graphics cards. It targets 4K gaming and supports DLSS, ray tracing, and other features you'd expect from a GPU in its class.

Pricing for the RTX 4080 starts at $899, though finding one in stock or at its suggested retail price will be difficult. We have a live blog on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 preorders and where to find stock to help you order the new GPU.

Qualcomm announces Oryon CPUs

Qualcomm announced its Oryon CPUs at its annual Qualcomm Summit this week. The Nuvia-based processors are set to deliver a significant bump to Windows 11 on ARM and rival Apple's M-series CPUs. While the Oryon processors were once going to ship earlier, the current plan is for them to become commercially available in 2024.

ARM CPUs are expected to reach a 30% market share by 2026, according to some industry experts. Hitting that mark would require steady growth from Apple's Mac devices as well as more Windows 11 on ARM PCs shipping. Qualcomm's Nuvia-based Oryon CPUs could be a major part of the growth of ARM on PCs, though we'll have to see if the chips meet expectations.

Twitter troubles

The ongoing trouble at Twitter is one of the biggest news stories in the world, not just in realm of tech. The social media platform has run into several issues since it was purchased by Elon Musk for $44 billion. The company's new owner made several controversial decisions, many of which drove away veteran employees. He also spearheaded the verification confusion involving Twitter Blue.

It's feared that Twitter may shut down following a mass exodus of employees (via iMore). We recently ran a poll about Twitter and if Microsoft should buy the social media platform. Our readers were rather evenly split on the topic.

