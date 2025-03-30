Windows 11 setup bypass blocked, smaller Surface Pro confirmed, and Amazon raises concerns over Xbox & Surface returns
A busy week filled the headlines with stories about a smaller Surface Pro, frequently returned Surface and Xbox hardware, and a popular Windows 11 bypass getting blocked.
Microsoft and Windows news ended March with a bang. This past week, more details emerged about a smaller Surface Pro and Microsoft blocked a popular bypass that allowed people to set up a Windows 11 PC without a Microsoft account.
Meanwhile, Amazon flagged the Surface Laptop 7 and Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as frequently returned items and Bill Gates outlined which jobs are safe from AI automation.
Mix in our hands-on reviews and the deals of the week and you have a lot to catch up on! Luckily, the biggest stories in Microsoft, Windows, and tech are all right here.
Smaller Surface Pro
Rumors of a 12-in Surface Pro have swirled for a while. The device is now all but confirmed, since it has appeared in certification databases.
The new device is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform. Reports indicate that this is a more premium device, meaning it has a metal chassis and high-quality display.
The new smaller Surface Pro is said to be more of an iPad Pro competitor rather than a budget-friendly 2-in-1 with lower specs.
We expect the new Surface Pro to be priced competitively, likely starting in the $800-$900 price range.
When Microsoft unveils the smaller Surface Pro, the tech giant is also expected to announce a smaller Surface Laptop.
Windows 11 without Microsoft account
Microsoft really wants you to use a Microsoft account on Windows 11. To make that happen, the tech giant removed a popular bypass that allowed people to set up PCs without a Microsoft account.
The workaround relied on the "bypassnro" command, which was entered through command prompt during the Windows setup experience. But now, that bypass has been blocked.
Many were disappointed to hear Microsoft blocked the bypass that allowed people to set up a new PC without a Microsoft account. Luckily for those folks, another bypass has already been discovered.
In fact, the new bypass is arguably better. The new bypass requires you to use command prompt during the Windows 11 setup experience, which can be done by pressing Shift + F10.
Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden explains the newly discovered bypass in detail.
Surface Laptop 7 & Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 returns
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 earned positive reviews, but the PC has come under scrutiny recently. Amazon now marks some Surface Laptop 7 configurations as frequently returned items.
The warning appears along the bottom of the Amazon listing for the laptop. Amazon explains that the warning appears on items "with the highest return rates for their product category."
Unfortunately, Amazon does not specify a reason for the returns. While it is possible the returns are all for mundane reasons, it's still at least a smudge on the Surface Laptop 7's reputation.
The Surface Laptop 7 was not alone in receiving the warning. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has also been marked a frequently returned item.
That news is less surprising, since the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 breaks more than it should. Our Senior Editor Jez Corden is on his third Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 unit.
Bill Gates on AI replacing humans
AI could be coming for your job. Several experts have warned that generative AI could make certain jobs redundant, paving the way for automation to replace human workers.
54% of banking jobs can be automated using AI, according to a recent study. In fact, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes AI will replace humans "for most things."
But Gates also believes three jobs will be safe from AI automation: coders, energy specialists, and biologists.
Gates' prediction about coding jobs being safe is in stark contrast to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's suggestion that people interested in coding should consider other sectors, such as farming, biology, manufacturing, and education.
AI tools have gotten better at coding in recent years. If they continue to improve, I think at least some coding work will be automated by AI.
The question is will AI automation reduce the number of humans needed for any given project?
Windows Central Podcast
Each week our Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden talk tech and cover the biggest stories of the week. In the most recent episode, they discuss the high return rate of the Surface Laptop 7, the state of Windows on Arm, and Microsoft's upcoming Surface PCs.
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
Reviews
Our experts go hands-on with the latest devices.
This week, we took a closer look at the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, which brings a 240Hz screen to a smaller screen size. We also re-reviewed the Xbox Series X to see how the console holds up in 2025.
- Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
- Xbox Series X review (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
- Luminkey Magger68 HE ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i first look
- MSI Claw 8 AI+ ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
- Atomfall ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Scuf Valor Pro controller ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Razer Aether Standing Light Bars ⭐⭐⭐½
- ASUS ROG Flow Z13 ⭐⭐⭐½
- JSAUX Grip Connector ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Beelink GTi13 Ultra mini PC ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Deals of the Week
Razer Viper V2 Pro
Was: $149.99
Now: $85 at Amazon
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a lightweight, high-quality, and easy-to-use wireless gaming mouse with a long battery life and responsive sensors.
❌Avoid if: You just want a normal, cheap mouse for general PC use or a dedicated MMO gaming mouse as this product doesn't feature a built-in side numpad.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items).
💰Price check: $85.99 at Best Buy | $85.99 at Walmart
This is the best deal on Microsoft 365. Right now, you can get 12 months of Microsoft 365 for $69.99. That includes access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, along with 1TB of OneDrive storage.
Notably, this subscription does not include AI credits, which are included in newer Microsoft 365 subscriptions.
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best experience for Microsoft 365 or its Office applications. This subscription grants access to a large library of applications across several devices.
❌Avoid if: You need Microsoft 365 for more than one person or need AI credits for Copilot.
This gaming desktop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. When Alienware revived the Area-51 brand, it made the gaming desktop easier to repair and upgrade.
ASUS ROG G22CH
Was: $1,499.99
Now: $1,039.99 at Newegg
"ASUS ROG provides the accessible gaming excellence it promises with this compact tower that can easily fit on your desk or media center. It's packed with a powerful RTX-4070 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13900KF to provide smooth gaming experiences. The fans tend to be loud, but they keep the system cool and working efficiently. Plus, you can customize this rig's RGB lighting for a fun vibe."
✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a pre-built gaming PC that doesn't take up a lot of space despite having desktop-class hardware inside.
❌Avoid if: If you hate fan noise (the PC's fans run a lot due to the compact size), you want a desktop that's easy to upgrade, or you want something more powerful than a 4060 Ti.
CPU: Intel Core i7-14700F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti (8GB). RAM: 16GB DDR5. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Ports: 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 3x audio jack, 2x USB-A 2.0, 4x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2. Size: 4.5 (W) x 12.7 (H) x 11.3 (D) inches (11.50 x 32.30 x 28.69 cm). Release date: 2024.
👉 See at: Newegg.com
👀 Price check: $1,675.97 at Amazon (Core i7/RTX 4070)
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Controller
Was: $149.99
Now: $84.99 at Walmart.com
"An excellent controller with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true." — Jez Corden, Managing Editor
✅Perfect for: Xbox and PC gamers searching for a wired controller with pinpoint accurate controls, comfy ergonomics for long hours of gaming, and customization options to remap the controllers to a user's preferences.
❌Avoid if: You want a wireless controller. The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is wired-only and needs to be plugged in order to function.
👉See at: Walmart.com
Return period: 90 days (Walmart) / 30-days (Marketplace).
🤩Alternative deal: $86.00 at Amazon.com
Verizon 5G Home Plus
Now: from $55 / month
Bundled with free: 43-inch 4K Samsung TV OR Meta Quest 3S
✅Perfect for: Those who want high-speed internet from a well-known provider and a free 4K Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S.
❌Avoid if: Verizon does not have 5G Home Plus in your area.
Download speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 75 Mbps. Data caps: No.
👉See at: Verizon
Price lock: 3-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: April 30, 2025.
Verizon Fios Home Internet
Now: from $74.99 / month
Bundled with free: 43-inch 4K Samsung TV OR Meta Quest 3S
✅Perfect for: Those who want a high-speed internet connection built on a fiber-optic network and want a free 4K Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S.
❌Avoid if: You prefer Verizon 5G Home Internet or a different internet provider.
Download speed: Up to 940 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 880 Mbps. Data caps: No.
👉See at: Verizon
Price lock: 4-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: April 30, 2025.
"The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line—only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact." — Daniel Rubino, Editor-in-chief
✅Perfect for: People who want the best Surface Pro experience, including having the option to use a keyboard when attached or detached.
❌Avoid if: You already have a Surface Pro keyboard you are happy with or if you are on a budget.
Battery: Up to 41 hours. Trackpad: Surface precision haptic touchpad. Backlit keys: ✅ Compatibility: Surface Pro 11, Surface Pro 10, Surface Pro 9, Surface Pro 8. Launch date: 2024
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days.
💰Price check: $286.18 at Newegg
