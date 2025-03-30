Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is expected to gain a 12-inch sibling in the near future.

Microsoft and Windows news ended March with a bang. This past week, more details emerged about a smaller Surface Pro and Microsoft blocked a popular bypass that allowed people to set up a Windows 11 PC without a Microsoft account.

Meanwhile, Amazon flagged the Surface Laptop 7 and Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as frequently returned items and Bill Gates outlined which jobs are safe from AI automation.

Mix in our hands-on reviews and the deals of the week and you have a lot to catch up on! Luckily, the biggest stories in Microsoft, Windows, and tech are all right here.

Smaller Surface Pro

A smaller Surface Pro is expected to be announced soon, carrying similar design elements to the larger Surface Pro 11 (seen above). (Image credit: Windows Central)

Rumors of a 12-in Surface Pro have swirled for a while. The device is now all but confirmed, since it has appeared in certification databases.

The new device is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X platform. Reports indicate that this is a more premium device, meaning it has a metal chassis and high-quality display.

The new smaller Surface Pro is said to be more of an iPad Pro competitor rather than a budget-friendly 2-in-1 with lower specs.

We expect the new Surface Pro to be priced competitively, likely starting in the $800-$900 price range.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When Microsoft unveils the smaller Surface Pro, the tech giant is also expected to announce a smaller Surface Laptop.

Windows 11 without Microsoft account

Microsoft has blocked a bypass that let you set up a Windows 11 PC without a Microsoft account. (Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Microsoft really wants you to use a Microsoft account on Windows 11. To make that happen, the tech giant removed a popular bypass that allowed people to set up PCs without a Microsoft account.

The workaround relied on the "bypassnro" command, which was entered through command prompt during the Windows setup experience. But now, that bypass has been blocked.

Many were disappointed to hear Microsoft blocked the bypass that allowed people to set up a new PC without a Microsoft account. Luckily for those folks, another bypass has already been discovered.

In fact, the new bypass is arguably better. The new bypass requires you to use command prompt during the Windows 11 setup experience, which can be done by pressing Shift + F10.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden explains the newly discovered bypass in detail.

Surface Laptop 7 & Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 returns

Certain configurations of the Surface Laptop 7 have been flagged as frequently returned items by Amazon. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 earned positive reviews, but the PC has come under scrutiny recently. Amazon now marks some Surface Laptop 7 configurations as frequently returned items.

The warning appears along the bottom of the Amazon listing for the laptop. Amazon explains that the warning appears on items "with the highest return rates for their product category."

Unfortunately, Amazon does not specify a reason for the returns. While it is possible the returns are all for mundane reasons, it's still at least a smudge on the Surface Laptop 7's reputation.

The Surface Laptop 7 was not alone in receiving the warning. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has also been marked a frequently returned item.

That news is less surprising, since the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 breaks more than it should. Our Senior Editor Jez Corden is on his third Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 unit.

Bill Gates on AI replacing humans

AI could be coming for your job. Several experts have warned that generative AI could make certain jobs redundant, paving the way for automation to replace human workers.

54% of banking jobs can be automated using AI, according to a recent study. In fact, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes AI will replace humans "for most things."

But Gates also believes three jobs will be safe from AI automation: coders, energy specialists, and biologists.

Gates' prediction about coding jobs being safe is in stark contrast to NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's suggestion that people interested in coding should consider other sectors, such as farming, biology, manufacturing, and education.

AI tools have gotten better at coding in recent years. If they continue to improve, I think at least some coding work will be automated by AI.

The question is will AI automation reduce the number of humans needed for any given project?

Windows Central Podcast

Nobody wants the Surface Laptop 7 | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 03/27/25 - YouTube Watch On

Each week our Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden talk tech and cover the biggest stories of the week. In the most recent episode, they discuss the high return rate of the Surface Laptop 7, the state of Windows on Arm, and Microsoft's upcoming Surface PCs.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Pocket Casts

Subscribe via RSS

Reviews

The Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor has excellent image quality and performance. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Our experts go hands-on with the latest devices. From flagship items from tech giants to niche accessories from startups, our team is on the hunt for the best tech.

This week, we took a closer look at the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, which brings a 240Hz screen to a smaller screen size. We also re-reviewed the Xbox Series X to see how the console holds up in 2025.

Deals of the Week

Limited time! Microsoft 365 Personal (12 months): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Walmart This is the best deal on Microsoft 365. Right now, you can get 12 months of Microsoft 365 for $69.99. That includes access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, along with 1TB of OneDrive storage. Notably, this subscription does not include AI credits, which are included in newer Microsoft 365 subscriptions. ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants the best experience for Microsoft 365 or its Office applications. This subscription grants access to a large library of applications across several devices. ❌Avoid if: You need Microsoft 365 for more than one person or need AI credits for Copilot.

Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop: was $5,049.99 now $4,649.99 at Dell This gaming desktop pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. When Alienware revived the Area-51 brand, it made the gaming desktop easier to repair and upgrade.

Compact gaming ASUS ROG G22CH

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $1,039.99 at Newegg "ASUS ROG provides the accessible gaming excellence it promises with this compact tower that can easily fit on your desk or media center. It's packed with a powerful RTX-4070 GPU and an Intel Core i9-13900KF to provide smooth gaming experiences. The fans tend to be loud, but they keep the system cool and working efficiently. Plus, you can customize this rig's RGB lighting for a fun vibe." Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Anyone who wants a pre-built gaming PC that doesn't take up a lot of space despite having desktop-class hardware inside. ❌Avoid if: If you hate fan noise (the PC's fans run a lot due to the compact size), you want a desktop that's easy to upgrade, or you want something more powerful than a 4060 Ti. CPU: Intel Core i7-14700F. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti (8GB). RAM: 16GB DDR5. SSD: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe. Ports: 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.0a, 1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a, 3x audio jack, 2x USB-A 2.0, 4x USB-A 3.2, 1x USB-C 3.2. Size: 4.5 (W) x 12.7 (H) x 11.3 (D) inches (11.50 x 32.30 x 28.69 cm). Release date: 2024. 👉 See at: Newegg.com 👀 Price check: $1,675.97 at Amazon (Core i7/RTX 4070)

An excellent bundle Verizon 5G Home Plus

Now: from $55 / month

Bundled with free: 43-inch 4K Samsung TV OR Meta Quest 3S ✅Perfect for: Those who want high-speed internet from a well-known provider and a free 4K Samsung TV or Meta Quest 3S. ❌Avoid if: Verizon does not have 5G Home Plus in your area. Download speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 75 Mbps. Data caps: No. 👉See at: Verizon Price lock: 3-year price guarantee. Guarantee: 30-day money back guarantee. Discount for Verizon Mobile customers: Yes. Offer valid through: April 30, 2025.