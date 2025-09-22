In less than a month, Windows 10 will hit its end-of-support date, slated for October 14, 2025. However, the move has received backlash from users, who've blatantly expressed their reservations about upgrading to Windows 11. Some have attributed the reluctance to Microsoft's strict minimum hardware requirements for the operating system and flawed design elements.

The Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) petitioned Microsoft's decision to kill support for Windows 10, indicating that it will lead to the single biggest jump in junked computers ever.

While it might be considered a last-minute snooze button that only postpones the problem for 12 months, Microsoft is providing an extra year of support for Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to Windows 11 through its Extended Security Updates (ESU) program.

It's worth noting that you'll need to sync your PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft account, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward points, or pay $30 for the ESU program, which now supports up to 10 devices. However, PIRG says Microsoft's ESU program for Windows 10 isn't a "viable solution" for the 400 million PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11.

In August, multiple users raised concerns about the ESU program not being available for them despite the fact that Windows 10's death is edging closer. However, Microsoft indicated that the program wasn't initially available for all users because it was rolling out in waves and should be available for everyone before Windows 10 hits its end-of-support date.

Microsoft offers trade-in and recycling to address Windows 10 e-waste concerns

You can trade-in or recycle your old Windows 10 PC to help address the rising e-waste concerns. (Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

HP and Dell recently indicated that half of the PCs globally are still running Windows 10. This is certainly a huge number to ignore, and it seems highly unlikely that everyone will upgrade to Windows 11.

Some might enroll in Microsoft's ESU program, while others ditch the ecosystem entirely for other operating systems like Linux or even ChromeOS. But as it now seems, the tech giant is seemingly providing users with another alternative to address the rising e-waste concerns amid Windows 10's looming death, which lets them trade-in or recycle old PCs (via Windows Latest).

The change is reportedly part of a new toggle that's been included in the Windows Update page in Windows 10, which allows users to learn about options to trade-in or recycle their PC.

If you click on the link, it'll redirect you to the Microsoft Store Online Trade-in Program, where you can either trade in your old Windows 10 device for a specific value or recycle your device if it doesn't qualify for the trade-in option.

The new trade-in and recycle options seem like a decent method devised by Microsoft to get more users to upgrade to Windows 11 while simultaneously pushing Copilot+ PC sales for those who need a brand-new replacement.

It'll be interesting to see the user reception for the new trade-in and recycle options, especially with companies like Back Market recently countering Microsoft's planned obsolescence as Windows 10 support ends by advising users to install ChromeOS or Linux Ubuntu on old PCs, extending device lifespan with practical tips, and joining a repair community.

