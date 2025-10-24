This Day in History: Cortana can now connect to your Xbox Live account for gaming news, activity and more
Back in 2015, Microsoft was laying the groundwork for Cortana, gaming, and your Xbox. Here's a flashback to our original coverage.
As we look ahead to Windows Central’s 20th anniversary in 2027, we’re taking time to revisit the stories that shaped our community. From Microsoft and Xbox to Windows and PC, these throwbacks remind us how far we’ve come together.
The article below was first published on Friday, Oct. 23, 2015.
Microsoft is continually improving Cortana for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile. This morning, we had a report that there is a new connected feature available to users even on the non-Insider build of Windows 10: Xbox Live.
The feature is found under Cortana > Notebook > Connected Accounts along with LinkedIn, Office365 and Uber (for Insiders). Users can then log into their Xbox Live account to connect the two services.
Once completed, Cortana can help you:
- Stay up to date
- Get insights about your gaming activity
- Provide you with relevant content, updates opportunities and offers
- Notifying you of your friends availability to play
- Scheduling game sessions per your request
There should be little doubt that we are seeing the nascent stages of getting Cortana on the Xbox One, which is set to received Windows 10 later in November. Indeed, many of us already had Cortana in an earlier preview of the Xbox One dashboard (it was later removed, but you can see our hands-on here).
Clearly, in the coming months Cortana really will be the go-to hub for all of Microsoft's products and services.
For now, our connected account simply shows a very cool countdown widget to Halo5: Guardians including a 'learn more' button.
Thanks, Anthony G., for the tip!
