Microsoft says it’s listening to Windows 11 feedback, but skepticism is louder than ever

Features
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After years of frustration, Microsoft shifts direction, but users aren't ready to believe it just yet.

Windows 11 logo and icons in an image representing user feeedback
A growing number of Windows 11 users say Microsoft’s promise to “listen” still feels hollow. The company insists feedback matters, but the community remains skeptical after years of slow fixes and confusing changes. (Image credit: Future)