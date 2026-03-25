Microsoft says it’s listening to Windows 11 feedback, but skepticism is louder than ever
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
After years of frustration, Microsoft shifts direction, but users aren't ready to believe it just yet.
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After years of frustration, Microsoft shifts direction, but users aren't ready to believe it just yet.