Microsoft shuts down another Windows 11 registry hack — native NVMe SSD support is blocked but Insiders still have options

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Microsoft blocks the nvmedisk.sys tweak.

WD_BLACK SN8100 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD held with Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD in front of a red brick wall
Microsoft has blocked a popular SSD speed trick for power users. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)