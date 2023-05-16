Windows Central Podcast #311: Windows 11 Moment 3 and Pixel Fold ruins the Duo
Episode 311: Moment 3 is upon us
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the Google Pixel Fold, Windows 11's 'Moment 3', Bing AI's struggles against Google's market share, the ASUS ROG Ally, review Dell's UltraSharp 6K Monitor, Bluesky, and more!
Links
- The next big Windows 11 feature update is imminent - Windows Central
- The Google Pixel Fold has ruined my love for the Surface Duo - Windows Central
- Has Bing AI managed to put a dent in Google's market share? - Windows Central
- ASUS ROG Ally unleashed - Windows Central
- Dell's UltraSharp 6K Monitor Review - Windows Central
Sponsors:
- Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Senior Editor
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
No comments yet Comment from the forums