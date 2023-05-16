Windows Central Podcast #311: Windows 11 Moment 3 and Pixel Fold ruins the Duo

Episode 311: Moment 3 is upon us

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the Google Pixel Fold, Windows 11's 'Moment 3', Bing AI's struggles against Google's market share, the ASUS ROG Ally, review Dell's UltraSharp 6K Monitor, Bluesky, and more!

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere:

Zac Bowden
