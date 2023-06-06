Windows Central Podcast #314: Microsoft kills Cortana for good
Episode 314: Cortana, Paint, and Surface Duo
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft killing support for Cortana on Windows 10 & 11, Microsoft Paint dark mode, the problems with Surface Duo's May 2023 update, Qualcomm's upcoming Oryon chip, Dan's attempts to get Diablo 4, boomer shooters, review the Dell XPS 17 & Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, and more!
Links
- Microsoft is killing Cortana - Windows Central
- Microsoft Paint is FINALLY getting dark mode support - Windows Central
- Surface Duo's May 2023 firmware update - Windows Central
- Qualcomm Oryon chip specs to be unveiled - Windows Central
- I'm addicted to 7 boomer shooters - Windows Central
- Dell XPS 17 (9730) review - Windows Central
- Lenovo ThinkPad X13s review - Windows Central
- Diablo 4 Review - Windows Central
