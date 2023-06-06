Windows Central Podcast #314: Microsoft kills Cortana for good

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Microsoft killing support for Cortana on Windows 10 & 11, Microsoft Paint dark mode, the problems with Surface Duo's May 2023 update, Qualcomm's upcoming Oryon chip, Dan's attempts to get Diablo 4, boomer shooters, review the Dell XPS 17 & Lenovo ThinkPad X13s, and more!

