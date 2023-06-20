Windows Central Podcast #316: Teams Chat is dead and Intel brand updates

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Intel's most significant brand update in 15 years, Microsoft removing File Explorer features on Windows 11, all the fallout from the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, and there's reviews of the NewQ 16-in-1 docking station, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, ASUS ROG Swift OLED, Beelink SER5 Pro 5800H, and more!

Indeed: Hire better with Indeed. Visit indeed.com/wcp to start hiring now.

Hosts:

Find us elsewhere: